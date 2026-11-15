5 Interesting Mini Gadgets You Can Find At Tractor Supply
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There's a lot to love about Tractor Supply. Apart from its huge selection of essentials for outdoor and rural living, some of its stores offer several useful services that you don't always find at other big retailers. For example, you can get propane refills, pet clinics, and trailer rentals. Not to mention, you still get to enjoy benefits like pickups, same-day deliveries, and exclusive products. Its aisles and website also have things that you may have needed to search different stores to purchase, including electronics.
Curated for shoppers who spend a lot of time outdoors, Tractor Supply has a unique mix of tech that is suitable for farmers, landscapers, hunters, and all kinds of homeowners. While many people don't think of Tractor Supply as a place for electronics, we've mentioned before that they have plenty of gadgets for DIYers, like stud finders, hex key sets, magnetic pickup tools, and hot glue guns. Not to mention, it also houses some cool gadgets that you might not know exist, like tactical propane torches, wireless weather stations, and trail cameras. In the same vein, most people don't realize that they also sell a few mini gadgets that can upgrade your everyday life, even when you're struggling with space. To help you know what is out there, here are a few bite-sized devices that can save you some space in your home or work site.
Weber Tabletop Griddle
With a pre-seasoned 17-inch griddle, the Weber Tabletop Griddle has a cooking area of 201 to 400 square inches. Weighing 54.7 pounds, it is made for tabletop operation. It measures 9.9 inches by 22.7 inches by 28.1 inches, but if you need more height, it has adjustable foot levels. Designed to be portable, it runs on gas and can reach up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The cooktop is made of rust-resistant carbon steel and has a precision control knob. It also has a front-access grease tray for cleaning convenience.
As of November 2026, the Weber Tabletop Griddle has an average rating of 4.6 stars from 46 people on Tractor Supply's website. There were some complaints that were raised about how it has problems with cooking uniformly. However, most people were satisfied and thought it was great for small families, outdoor events, camping, and travel. A lot of users also praise how it's easy to clean.
Retailing for $299, the Weber Tabletop Griddle is also available in six-month installments for qualified customers and is covered by a five-year warranty. While you can only get it online, you'll need to pick it up in person since it's not available for delivery. You can also purchase an expandable stand as well. Alternatively, other car camping grills that we've praised before include the Weber Q 1200 Gas Grill, Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Tabletop Propane Grill, and Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill.
Osprey Global Mini Rechargeable Green Laser
For people who need a laser for their firearms, Osprey makes a mini option: the Mini Rechargeable Green Laser (GRN-OSP-GLRRE). Featuring a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, its laser has a wavelength of 510 to 535 nm. Weighing 1.1 oz, or around a pair of Energizer Ultimate Lithium batteries, it's made of a pretty light aluminum alloy body. It's available in black matte and measures 1 inch by 1.8 inches. Designed to fit all kinds of firearms, it works with everything from shotguns and subcompact and full-sized handguns to rifles.
An online exclusive at Tractor Supply, you can snag Osprey's Mini Rechargeable Green Laser for $149.99 or in installments for qualified buyers. You have the option to pick it up or have it delivered. Similar to buying it directly from Osprey, you'll still be able to enjoy its lifetime warranty. It's a new listing on the Tractor Supply website and has no reviews yet. However, you can find it on other online retailers, like Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4 stars from seven reviewers.
Alternatively, you can get other Osprey lasers on Tractor Supply that might suit your needs better, like the $189.99 Global Mini Rechargeable Blue Laser Flashlight Combo (BLU-OSP-FLRE). Apart from its 440 to 460 nm blue laser, it also doubles as a 500-lumen flashlight. It is also double the weight at 3 oz. Similar to the other model, it's an online exclusive that you can pick up or have delivered.
HyperGear CineMini
These days, there are a lot of affordable outdoor projectors from brands like Kodak, LG, and Fangcor. But if you're looking for one that you can get at Tractor Supply, look no further than the HyperGear CineMini. With a carrying handle, it weighs just 2.78 pounds and measures 4.9 inches by 4.9 inches by 6.9 inches. Capable of 1280 x 720p HD resolution, it has a digital throw between 30 inches and 200 inches. Its 3.5-inch LCD projector can generate up to 160 ANSI lumens, plus you can make adjustments with its focus wheel.
Compatible with iOS and Android, it offers multiple connection methods for all kinds of users. For wired connections, it lets you plug in via USB or HDMI. On the other hand, it's also compatible with Wi-Fi, AirPlay, and Miracast Connect. While it already has a five-watt built-in speaker, you can also use Bluetooth or a 3.5-mm aux for external audio sources. Using its Smart OS, you can stream from popular platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Prime, Apple TV, and Disney+.
An online exclusive, the HyperGear CineMini 720HD portable mini projector retails for $134.99 with options for pickup and delivery and is covered by the brand's one-year warranty. Out of the box, it includes a remote, power cable, HDMI cable, and USB-C to HDMI adapter. As of November 2026, it doesn't have any feedback yet on the Tractor Supply website. However, it does have a single five-star rating on Staples.
RedStone 500W Electric Mini Tabletop Heater
Produced for spaces up to 90 sq. ft., the RedStone 500W Electric Mini Tabletop Heater is ideal for small rooms or offices in your home. Weighing just over a pound, it measures 6.22 inches by 4.33 inches by 3.46 inches, so it's a good choice if you are short on space. Using its ceramic coils, this electric heater has a single heat setting that can generate a maximum output of 1,705 BTU. RedStone claims that it's made to run up to 2,000 hours.
RedStone notes that it's made with pets and children in mind, with cool-touch housing and several built-in safety features. To start with, it has a power indicator light, so you don't have to guess whether it's running or not. Next, it has built-in overheat protection designed to turn it off if it detects unsafe heat levels. Lastly, it holds an ETL certification and a tip-over safety shut-off switch.
At $14.99, the RedStone 500W Electric Mini Tabletop Heater is one of the cheapest items on this list and the only Tractor Supply exclusive. Since it's a new product, there's no feedback in other places, and only a single person has reviewed it on Tractor Supply, where they gave it five stars. You can grab it in-store or online with pickup or delivery options. That said, if you are looking for a heater for your car, there are better portable heaters out there, like blankets, car seats, or hand warmers.
Americana Tabletop Electric Grill
Best for condos, apartments, and RVs, Americana Grills' Electric Tabletop Grill measures 13.75 inches by 24.5 inches by 15 inches and weighs 15 pounds (or about what you expect from a bowling ball). With a total cooking area of 180 sq. in., it also has a removable grease cup. Retailing for $119.99, the Americana Tabletop 9210 Easy Street Electric Grill can be purchased both in-store and online. But while pickup and delivery options are available, Tractor Supply notes that it can't be shipped to Alaska or Hawaii. Made in the United States, it's covered under the brand's 90-day warranty.
As of November 2026, it has mixed feedback on the Tractor Supply website, with eight people giving it an average of 3.8 stars. Some of the feedback was about shipping and not the actual unit, but even moderately satisfied customers said it was missing some parts. It's important to note that Americana Grills specifically says it shouldn't be used indoors. However, many customers have mentioned doing so at their own risk. One person noted that it's practical for small spaces and great for people with kitchens that don't let them have full stoves. Another person mentioned how it's ideal for travel, with one user even noting that it lets them make home-cooked meals in hotels. On the Americana Grills website, it has an average rating of 4.6 stars from five people.