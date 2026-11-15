What Is The DSL Port On Some Internet Routers For?

Not too long ago, most homes and businesses in the U.S. were wired for landline services. You had copper telephone lines running either underground or overhead that branched into various homes. So it made sense to run the internet through existing infrastructure. That's exactly what DSL, short for digital subscriber line, did. A modem or router's dedicated DSL port ran a wire that connected to the home's phone jack. It all worked beautifully: since voice sat on a lower band than DSL data, both could share the same line.

Specifically, the DSL port sits on a device that merges a modem and a router, which is different from an access point, into a single box called a DSL modem router. The modem part of the device uses the port to communicate with the internet provider over the phone line via signals. These signals are translated into regular Ethernet data, which is then fed to the devices at home via Wi-Fi and LAN ports. That said, the DSL port itself doesn't carry Ethernet data, so it's incompatible with Ethernet cables. The DSL port takes an RJ11 phone plug, which measures 6 mm by 9.5 mm. It's slightly smaller than the 6 mm by 11 mm RJ45 Ethernet plug.

Supporting DSL also requires a DSL modem, which the average router lacks, so if you do need DSL support, you'd have to hook it up to a separate one instead. Today, very few routers support DSL. Because of these hardware differences, DSL routers are usually labeled as such. A good example is the Asus DSL-AX82U, a Wi-Fi 6 modem router with a DSL port.