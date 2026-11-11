Watch The SS United States Sink Live Today: Here's When And Where

The SS United States, the retired and historic ocean liner that has been slated to become an artificial reef will make its final journey to the bottom of the ocean today, Wednesday, November 11th off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Florida. You can watch the livestream here beginning at 11 Central/noon Eastern.

After the sinking and once the site is determined to be safe by the United States Coast Guard, and the SS United States will become a recreational diving destination complete with a museum dedicated to the ocean liner.

Since hitting the sea in 1952, the SS United States was renowned as a record-breaking ship that held the time for the fastest transatlantic crossing at three days, 12 hours, and 12 minutes. To this day, it's still the fastest ship to cross the Atlantic. SlashGear reported on the ship's exploits when news of its fate hit the headlines last year.