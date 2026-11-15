Should You Disable The 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Band On Your Router?

Dual-band routers broadcast signals over the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency bands. Tri-band routers either add another 5 GHz band or, if they're Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 routers, a 6 GHz band.

Of all these frequency bands, 2.4 GHz is the slowest in terms of raw speed, and it's compounded by the fact that it's also the most congested since a lot of Bluetooth and legacy Wi-Fi-enabled devices use it. It also gets a lot of interference from other frequency emitters that use the same band, such as microwaves, baby monitors, cordless landline phones, and garage door openers. When your smartphone, computer, or game console connects to it, speeds are likely going to be slower than 5 GHz. So, the option to disable the 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi band becomes attractive.

Unless you're sure that every device on your home network uses the 5 GHz Wi-Fi band and that you'll always be in range, you should leave the 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi band on. When you disable it, you should expect a couple of drawbacks. For one, devices that don't use the higher Wi-Fi frequency bands will not be able to connect to the network. Another drawback is that you may run into more dead zones in the house.