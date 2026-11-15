This Handheld Trencher Is Like A Chainsaw Made For Digging

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Have you ever tried digging a small trench in your garden or property using nothing but spades and shovels? It's as tough as chopping down a tree with a small handsaw. Fortunately, just like chainsaws make cutting wood easier, there's machinery that can offer a similar level of aid while digging. For vertical holes, you can get by with purchasing a Ryobi auger or something similar, but for trenches, you're much better off trying a handheld trencher that looks and operates like a chainsaw.

Designed for smaller DIY projects, landscaping trenchers are compact with the ability to dig as deep as 27 inches. Much like a larger trencher, a handheld one rips into the dirt with steel teeth on a wheel or a chain. The key difference is the size and easy maneuverability that far exceeds the mobility of more "serious" equipment. However, while it doesn't require training or an elaborate setup (which is undoubtedly its main selling point), a handheld trencher has a few drawbacks you should be aware of. Just like chainsaws are tools with a sizable track record for injuries, handheld trenchers can be equally hazardous.

For instance, if you hit a rock or any solid object with this tool, the kickback could lead to an injury if your hand slips off the handle. You could also get hurt by the flying debris. The other drawback is the price. Quality handheld trenchers are only marginally more affordable than larger equipment. A sit-on towable backhoe by Harbor Freight and its alternatives sit in the $3,000 range, while a handheld TerraTrencher (despite its size) costs around $2,750.