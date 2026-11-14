5 Robot Mower Brands More Affordable Than Husqvarna

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Husqvarna started to make robotic lawn mowers back in 1995, when it first introduced a solar-powered model. Three decades later, the company still ranks among the best robot lawn mower brands, offering machines built for everything from suburban yards to steep hillsides. Its prices reflect that reputation and can be a bit of a shock, especially if you just want something to keep your grass short.

The half-acre Automower 410 iQ, for example, is listed at $2,599.99 and lets you set a virtual boundary or install a perimeter wire, while the 420 iQ doubles that coverage. The 435 iQ AWD uses all-wheel drive to tackle slopes of up to 70%, and all three options work with the Automower Connect app, allowing you to control mowing schedules and cutting heights with your phone.

If you're interested in saving some money, it's possible to spend considerably less and still get a robotic lawn mower. Although those models might give you fewer options for keeping your grass trimmed, some brands offer cheaper alternatives to Husqvarna. So we've picked some of them for different budgets and looked at what each one provides for the money.