5 Of The Worst Places To Put Your Gaming Console (And Why)

If you own a PlayStation or Xbox, your console's fans are constantly spinning to help cool the Accelerated Processing Unit (APU), which is where the CPU and GPU are located. These draw lots of power to sustain their performance and are the biggest reason why consoles heat up. When they get really hot, the fans get louder to expel as much heat as possible through the vents. So the last thing you'd want to do is place your console in a closed cabinet where airflow is heavily restricted.

The vents also bring in cool air from the outside to help with cooling. For example, the cool air goes in from the front of the PS5 and is expelled from the rear. On a vertically oriented Xbox Series X, the fan draws cool air from the bottom and expels it at the top. This air circulation is what helps keep the components at optimal operating temperatures, but all a closed cabinet does is circulate the hot air back into the console.

When the console senses that the temperatures are too high, it can throttle performance. This means it artificially bottlenecks the CPU and GPU to prevent heat damage. When that happens, the frame rates can drop, and the console might even freeze. The console can also overheat, which is one of the biggest problems of modern consoles. At some point, you may get a message notifying you that the console is too hot and needs to cool down before you can continue playing.