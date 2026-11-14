The Pros And Cons Of Using Flex Seal To Fix A Boat Leak

You've likely stumbled upon at least one of the Flex Seal infomercials over the years, with its energetic host Phil Swift demonstrating numerous applications for the company's sealing products. We recently covered using Flex Seal to coat your gutter seams and found some positives and negatives.

Among its vast lineup is something called Flex Seal Liquid. This product starts in liquid form, but after application and curing (up to 48 hours), it creates a rubbery, watertight layer that the manufacturer states won't crack, withstanding temperatures anywhere from minus 80 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The company boasts that you can even repair holes in boats like canoes and pontoons with its Flex Seal Liquid. So, is this stuff for real or is it just some exaggerated marketing?

Fortunately, it is real, though it may not be the best option to fix a leaky boat. Back in 2012, Consumer Reports put Flex Seal's claims to the test, specifically an outlandish scene in one infomercial where the company replaced the bottom of a small boat with a screen door that received an application of Flex Seal (the spray version). Surprisingly, not only did it work to stop the rowboat from leaking in the ad, but Consumer Reports found it was effective in their small-scale test as well.