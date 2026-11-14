5 4-Cylinder Cars Likely To Outlast A Toyota Camry, Per iSeeCars

If you're in search of a new car that's going to be incredibly reliable, you're probably going to be looking at a Toyota. The Japanese automaker, along with its luxury arm Lexus, consistently rank as the most reliable automobile brands in the world, which is something you definitely want when spending thousands of dollars on a new vehicle. One of the most popular Toyota models these days is the Toyota Camry, currently the sixth-best selling vehicle of 2026. With its brand name, one would expect this mid-size sedan with a four-cylinder engine to be able to last quite a long time for its owner, and they'd be right.

ISeeCars has analyzed data from over 395 million cars and has determined that the Camry is the mid-size car most likely to last 250,000 miles, giving it an 8.8 percent chance. Notably, Toyota discontinued the Camry as a gas-only vehicle after the 2024 model year, and the Camry Hybrid, which SlashGear is quite the fan of, performs slightly better with iSeeCars, estimating it has an 11.5 percent chance of lasting that long. That estimation places it one spot outside of the top 25 of all vehicles.

Although the Camry is at the top of mid-size cars, there are numerous other vehicles powered by a four-cylinder engine that are more likely to last 250,000 miles on the road than it. This includes both gas-powered vehicles and hybrids, as well as passenger cars and SUVs. Here, we're going to look at five different vehicles still in production that iSeeCars believes are going to be able to handle a longer life than the either the Toyota Camry or its hybrid counterpart.