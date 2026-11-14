5 4-Cylinder Cars Likely To Outlast A Toyota Camry, Per iSeeCars
If you're in search of a new car that's going to be incredibly reliable, you're probably going to be looking at a Toyota. The Japanese automaker, along with its luxury arm Lexus, consistently rank as the most reliable automobile brands in the world, which is something you definitely want when spending thousands of dollars on a new vehicle. One of the most popular Toyota models these days is the Toyota Camry, currently the sixth-best selling vehicle of 2026. With its brand name, one would expect this mid-size sedan with a four-cylinder engine to be able to last quite a long time for its owner, and they'd be right.
ISeeCars has analyzed data from over 395 million cars and has determined that the Camry is the mid-size car most likely to last 250,000 miles, giving it an 8.8 percent chance. Notably, Toyota discontinued the Camry as a gas-only vehicle after the 2024 model year, and the Camry Hybrid, which SlashGear is quite the fan of, performs slightly better with iSeeCars, estimating it has an 11.5 percent chance of lasting that long. That estimation places it one spot outside of the top 25 of all vehicles.
Although the Camry is at the top of mid-size cars, there are numerous other vehicles powered by a four-cylinder engine that are more likely to last 250,000 miles on the road than it. This includes both gas-powered vehicles and hybrids, as well as passenger cars and SUVs. Here, we're going to look at five different vehicles still in production that iSeeCars believes are going to be able to handle a longer life than the either the Toyota Camry or its hybrid counterpart.
Honda Accord Hybrid
If you're looking at the ISeeCars' ranking of regular passenger cars' ability to last 250,000 miles, you'll see that the Honda Accord is right behind the Toyota Camry. The study estimates an Accord will have an 8.4 percent chance of making it to that mileage, just 0.4 percent behind the regular Camry and 3.1 percent behind the current hybrid. That obviously means the Accord shouldn't be on the list, right? Well, not entirely. You see, there's also the Honda Accord Hybrid you have to contend with, and that model vastly outpaces the Camry Hybrid in its chance to reach 250,000 miles.
The Honda Accord Hybrid features an Atkinson inline four-cylinder engine with 1,993 cc of displacement, which is of course paired with a hybrid motor. This is the engine used on every trim of the mid-size hybrid. Together, you can expect an output of 204 hp. That does put it below the 232 net hp of the Camry Hybrid, but what you sacrifice in power you make up for in longevity.
iSeeCars estimates that the Honda Accord Hybrid has an 18.5 percent chance of making it to 250,000 miles. On the whole, this makes it the third-most likely passenger car to reach that milestone. However, it's actually at the top of the list for cars still in production. The two models ahead of it are the Lexus LS and Toyota Avalon, both of which are now discontinued, and the Avalon was the only one of the two to have a four-cylinder engine. That means the Honda Accord Hybrid is at the top of the heap for the possibility of a long life for passenger cars.
Honda Civic
For those okay with getting something smaller than a Toyota Camry, one option you could go with is the Honda Civic. This is, at time of writing, the 12th-best selling vehicle in the United States in 2026 and is quite a bit cheaper than the Camry, with a starting price of $24,995 (plus a $1,295 destination and handling fee) for a new 2027 sedan model. The Civic utilizes the same 1,993 cc four-cylinder engine as the Honda Accord. With a gas-only model, you can expect up to 150 hp, and when paired with an optional hybrid motor, that output goes up to 200 hp.
The Civic is available as both a sedan and a hatchback, and in both cases, you have a better shot of having a car that lasts 250,000 miles, according to iSeeCars. It estimates that a Civic sedan has a 15 percent chance of reaching that mileage, while the hatchback model is slightly below that with a 13.2 percent chance. These make them the sixth and seventh-most likely passenger cars to have that longevity, respectively. Among passenger cars in active production, those placements rise to third and fourth place, respectively, behind the Honda Accord Hybrid and the Lexus IS, which uses a V6 engine.
The iSeeCars study doesn't include statistics for the Honda Civic Hybrid, just the gas-only sedan and hatchback models. Considering how much better the Honda Accord Hybrid performed in this study compared to its gas-counterpart, you maybe can assume the Civic Hybrid would be a similar improvement, but that's merely speculation. Regardless, the gas-only Civic models do have a better shot of making it 250,000 when compared to a Toyota Camry Hybrid.
Honda HR-V
While we commonly associate four-cylinder engines with smaller passenger cars, you can certainly find them in plenty of SUVs on the market as well. Considering the overwhelming popularity of SUVs, that's great news for those who don't necessarily need the power of a V6 or V8 under the hood. Plus, a lot of SUVs can last much longer than a sedan like the Toyota Camry. One of these four-cylinder SUVs is the Honda HR-V. This subcompact SUV comes with a 1,996 cc inline four-cylinder engine that can generate up to 158 hp and 138 lb.-ft. of torque, which is the engine for every available trim.
ISeeCars estimates that a Honda HR-V has a 17.6 percent chance of lasting 250,000 miles. That percentage gives it the sixth-best chance of all the SUVs in the study. When you compare them to the passenger cars actively in production, that only places it behind the Honda Accord for the best odds. That's a 6.1 percent improvement on the chances for the Camry Hybrid, and if you want to take the 8.8 percent chance the gas-powered Camry has into consideration, the HR-V doubles those odds.
Unlike the Toyota Camry or other long-lasting four-cylinder Honda models, the Honda HR-V isn't available with a hybrid drivetrain. What the SUV shows you instead is that a vehicle doesn't have to be a hybrid to have a great shot at lasting 250,000 miles. You'd also be saving some money with an HR-V as well, with its starting price of $26,600 (plus a $1,550 destination and handling fee) being more than $3,000 less than a Toyota Camry.
Lexus RX
The vast majority of the vehicles with the best shot of making it to 250,000 miles according to iSeeCars are produced by popular, mass-market brands, much like Toyota with the Camry. However, there are a couple of luxury brand names with vehicles powered by four-cylinder engines sprinkled throughout as well that have very good chances of having that kind of longevity. Unsurprisingly, the luxury name you see the most is Lexus, which is owned by Toyota, and at the very top of the Lexus offerings in this study is the Lexus RX SUV.
The Lexus RX is available as either a gas-only model or as a hybrid. The former has a turbocharged 2.4L inline four-cylinder engine, and while the RX 500h has that engine, the base 350h hybrid pairs a naturally aspirated 2.5L I4 with a hybrid motor. Either model has a better chance of a long life compared to the Toyota Camry. Starting with the gas-only model, iSeeCars estimates it has a 12.8 percent chance of getting to 250,000 miles. That 1.3 percent increase from the Camry isn't much, but with the RX Hybrid, you see a dramatic increase in the odds of it lasting that long, as the study has them at a whopping 28.9 percent. That is the fourth-largest chance of all the cars in the study and the third-highest among vehicles in production.
This chance at a longer life does come at a price though. A Lexus RX 350 starts at $53,900 (plus a $1,550 delivery fee), and the hybrid starting price goes up $56,200 (plus the same fee). This is significantly more than a Toyota Camry, but you're paying for luxury and a better chance at longevity.
Toyota 4Runner
Even if the Toyota Camry isn't at the top of the list when it comes to the odds of making it to 250,000 miles, that doesn't mean that Toyota is absent from those top spots. In fact, iSeeCars has the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV with the best chance at 42.3 percent. However, that car uses a V6 engine, and the second-place finisher is the Lexus LS, which is discontinued. For the vehicle with a four-cylinder engine that has the best shot of lasting 250,000 miles, you arrive at the Toyota 4Runner.
It may surprise some to learn that this fairly rugged-looking mid-size SUV utilizes a four-cylinder engine, but it indeed does. Under the hood, you'll find an i-FORCE 2.4L I4 turbocharged engine, and if you get the hybrid drivetrain, it's with the i-FORCE MAX 2.4L I4 turbocharged engine. While the different trims of the 4Runner vary in quality, these engines remain consistent across them.
By iSeeCar's estimations, the Toyota 4Runner has a 33.1 percent chance of getting to 250,000 miles. The study only has the odds for the gas-only model, but considering other Toyota hybrid models that are in the study — such as the Highlander, the Avalon, and the Camry — all have their hybrid models ranked higher than the gas ones, you can make a reasonable assumption that the same would be true for the 4Runner.
While they both use four-cylinder engines, obviously the clientele for a Toyota Camry and a 4Runner are quite different. That being said, if longevity is incredibly important to you, maybe springing for the model that's roughly three times more likely to last 250,000 miles is worth it to you.