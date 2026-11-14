The Leatherman Raptor Shears Have A Straight And Serrated Edge – Here's How To Sharpen Them

Leatherman multi-tools and knives are known for durability and customizability. One tool that stands out, despite being one of Leatherman's more streamlined offerings, is the Raptor Rescue shears featuring six tools. The most important element is the pair of shears with both a straight and a serrated edge. As these are different types of blades, it's no surprise that each edge of these shears requires a different sharpening technique to whip them into shape once they've become dulled with use. Fortunately, this is possible with simple tools, a steady hand, and a little patience.

The straight edge is the easier of the two to sharpen given it doesn't require any fancy equipment or techniques. Like most Leatherman blades, both sides should be sharpened. Using a whetstone, sharpen the blade's edge from the heel to the tip at a 16-degree angle. Use light pressure to reestablish the cutting edge and repeat. For the serrated edge, use a ceramic or diamond rod and only sharpen the serrated side. Take your time as you glide the blade, ensuring that your passes on the rod don't damage the serrated pattern. If you'd prefer, you can always invest in a Leatherman blade sharpener to keep your tools in good shape while streamlining the sharpening process for both blade types.

Seeing as Leatherman Raptor Rescue shears retail for $79.95, you'll want to take good care of them. Sharpening is just one element of keeping them around for the long haul and getting your money's worth.