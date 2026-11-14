The Leatherman Raptor Shears Have A Straight And Serrated Edge – Here's How To Sharpen Them
Leatherman multi-tools and knives are known for durability and customizability. One tool that stands out, despite being one of Leatherman's more streamlined offerings, is the Raptor Rescue shears featuring six tools. The most important element is the pair of shears with both a straight and a serrated edge. As these are different types of blades, it's no surprise that each edge of these shears requires a different sharpening technique to whip them into shape once they've become dulled with use. Fortunately, this is possible with simple tools, a steady hand, and a little patience.
The straight edge is the easier of the two to sharpen given it doesn't require any fancy equipment or techniques. Like most Leatherman blades, both sides should be sharpened. Using a whetstone, sharpen the blade's edge from the heel to the tip at a 16-degree angle. Use light pressure to reestablish the cutting edge and repeat. For the serrated edge, use a ceramic or diamond rod and only sharpen the serrated side. Take your time as you glide the blade, ensuring that your passes on the rod don't damage the serrated pattern. If you'd prefer, you can always invest in a Leatherman blade sharpener to keep your tools in good shape while streamlining the sharpening process for both blade types.
Seeing as Leatherman Raptor Rescue shears retail for $79.95, you'll want to take good care of them. Sharpening is just one element of keeping them around for the long haul and getting your money's worth.
Other Raptor Rescue maintenance tips
Blade sharpening goes a long way to help prevent common problems with your Leatherman Raptor Rescue shears, but there's more to the story. In addition to blade sharpening, you'll want to keep your shears clean, especially after a day of outdoor use. Clean your shears with mild soap and water and ensure they are completely dry. Leftover water after cleaning can quickly lead to rust formation, which means anything from inhibited movement to full-on corrosion. With that said, Leatherman advises against disassembling Raptor Rescue shears for cleaning or any other purpose, since this can negatively impact performance or even void the 25-year limited warranty.
Aside from cleaning and sharpening, there are other things you can do to keep your Raptor Rescue shears ready to go. One is to prepare the shears for a specific cutting task, which is accomplished by adjusting the shears' main pivot. This can be tightened or loosened to accommodate materials of varying thickness. Speaking of the main pivot, you can maintain it with a light PTFE-based lubricant to maintain the tool's performance. You should lubricate all pivots any time you clean your shears.
Leatherman Raptor Rescue shears can endure and accomplish a lot, but they can't do it alone. Routine blade sharpening, along with cleaning and lubrication, will keep them in good, usable shape for as long as possible. Still, whether a pair of Raptor Rescue shears is worth the price is a matter for individual interpretation.