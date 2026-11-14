Laws, taxes, and the other purposes of government are not realized without the right tools and facilities to perform their enforcement. In the U.S., the role of procuring and allocating those resources belongs to the General Services Administration. Formed from a merger of several executive agencies in 1949, the GSA deals in IT products — including Elon Musk's Grok AI — real estate, workforce training, and, most pertinent to our concern today, vehicles. Approved agencies across federal, state, and local levels, their contractors, as well as select NGOs can buy, lease, and rent anything with wheels from the GSA. Members of the public can also purchase retired fleet vehicles such as weird Navy ships through auction.

All domestic vehicles owned by an agency of the federal government must be clearly marked as such, with the exception of vehicles where identification could interfere with the agency's mission. Regulations on how that is done have changed over the years, but license plates primarily satisfy this requirement today. All U.S. Government plates currently feature the text "U.S. Government" and "For Official Use Only."

Vehicles owned and used by the GSA itself have the administration's logomark on the license plate along with a plate number beginning with the prefix "GS." Plate numbers starting with "G" indicate vehicles leased or rented from GSA Fleet, the administration's dedicated vehicle management division. Those plates will also feature the GSA logo, but the vehicles themselves will be under the custody of a different party that may or may not be clearly watermarked in another fashion.