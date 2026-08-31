Is It Illegal For A Car To Have Two Different License Plates?
License plates are used to identify the registered owner of a vehicle, but license plate laws also vary state to state. In some states, for example, you must have a license plate in the front and back of the vehicle. In other states, a tinted license plate could get you in serious trouble. So, the rules surrounding the sporting of two different plates depends on where you live. In most instances, you're not allowed to purposefully display mismatched license plates with differing numbers and letters on them — you need to display the license plate that was registered by the DMV.
However, there may be some exceptions when a vehicle has dual registrations with the DMV. For example, Rhode Island allows drivers to switch license plates — or display both simultaneously — if the vehicle is registered for multiple purposes, including commercial use. California requires you to get an on-highway registration and off-highway registration if you own something like an amphibious vehicle, which must be registered as a vessel as well. States also provide classic car registration for vehicles at least 20 to 30 years old, which could come with a separate, special plate.
What happens if I drive a car with the wrong license plate?
Driving with the "wrong" license plate could refer to a few different things. Generally, it means knowingly attaching a plate to your vehicle that belongs to another vehicle, purposefully obstructing it with an illegal license plate cover, or using plates with expired registration. There are some specific situations as well, like using a Montana plate in California.
Just like having two different plates, the ruling and punishment for having the wrong license plate depends on your state. In Texas, you can be fined up to $200. In Massachusetts, this could lead to a fine up to $100 and jail time up to 10 days. You could also end up with a criminal record.
If you're unsure if your license plate is currently registered to your vehicle, you can check your state's DMV to find out its status. You will likely need to know the license plate number and the last five digits of your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). And in most cases, you can renew your registration online.