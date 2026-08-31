Is It Illegal For A Car To Have Two Different License Plates?

License plates are used to identify the registered owner of a vehicle, but license plate laws also vary state to state. In some states, for example, you must have a license plate in the front and back of the vehicle. In other states, a tinted license plate could get you in serious trouble. So, the rules surrounding the sporting of two different plates depends on where you live. In most instances, you're not allowed to purposefully display mismatched license plates with differing numbers and letters on them — you need to display the license plate that was registered by the DMV.

However, there may be some exceptions when a vehicle has dual registrations with the DMV. For example, Rhode Island allows drivers to switch license plates — or display both simultaneously — if the vehicle is registered for multiple purposes, including commercial use. California requires you to get an on-highway registration and off-highway registration if you own something like an amphibious vehicle, which must be registered as a vessel as well. States also provide classic car registration for vehicles at least 20 to 30 years old, which could come with a separate, special plate.