The 2026 RAV4 took a number of physical controls from the central dash and moved them to the touchscreen. Yoshinori Futonagane, chief engineer for RAV4 at Toyota, recently explained to Drive the thought process behind the changes: "What's the minimum we can get away with [using] physical switches? Because we were trying to push more onto the screen." However, Chinese drivers have reportedly resisted the change, sending a message to Toyota that physical buttons are highly preferred. Futonagane explained further that Toyota essentially had to make some concessions, opting to remove select controls from the media display and put them back into tactile button form for other models in China.

The automotive industry has been steadily moving away from tactile controls and placing things like fan speed behind touchscreen menus. Some believe the trend began with Tesla in 2012 and its all-encompassing center dashboard display. For car manufacturers, the move makes sense, as it costs them less to add the controls via software rather than fabricate individual buttons. Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO, told Autocar India in 2026, "Making a touch button is cheaper — 50% cheaper."

However, it's becoming increasingly clear to certain automakers that this change isn't necessarily popular with drivers. In fact, some major automakers are ditching touchscreen dashboards and going back to basics. Toyota has found itself at a crossroads, where it may need to pivot with regard to physical buttons for the RAV4 in other regions like the U.S. for its next iteration.