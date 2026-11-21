A state may suspend or revoke your driver's license for any of a number of reasons including multiple traffic violations, a crash where you are at fault, or failing to pay child support. If your license has been revoked or suspended, you may be required to attend a program, pay fines, and submit paperwork before it's reinstated or restored. You won't always have to make an extra trip to your Department of Motor Vehicles, as some states let drivers pay reinstatement or reissuance fees online.

If paying that fee is your only remaining obligation, you'll need to wait until the payment has cleared before the reinstatement takes effect. Ideally, the state should notify you when that happens, but you can also check the status of your license through your state's web portal if that service is offered. Depending on the state and the reason your license was suspended or revoked, you may still need to apply for a new license before you can legally drive again.

At least three states allow drivers to request reinstatement through their web portals. In New York, those who have had their license revoked can request approval online to apply for a new license. Eligible applicants can receive immediate approval, but they cannot drive until the DMV issues a new license. Drivers who've surrendered their licenses after they were suspended will get new copies in the mail after satisfying civil penalties and paying fees online. Rhode Island's online reinstatement service is only for those who failed to pay court fines or costs or failed to appear in court. Drivers must wait at least 24 hours after receiving a court compliance notice before using the service. Finally, Maryland residents must submit an application for reinstatement and the corresponding fee.