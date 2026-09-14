Revoked Vs Suspended Licenses: What Are The Differences?

If you've ever been in danger of losing your driver's license, then you know how stressful and frustrating the situation can be. But there is a difference between a revoked license and a suspended license, and it's important to know that distinction. Generally, a suspended license means a state has temporarily taken away your legal right to drive. This suspension can last for a set amount of time, or it can stay in place until you address the problem that led to it.

In contrast, a revoked driver's license generally means that the state has canceled your license. Once the revocation period ends, you typically cannot just start driving again with your old license. You may have to apply for a new one, or get approval from the DMV. You may even have to take the written or driving tests again or pay a fee for the new license. Unless you satisfy all the necessary requirements, you won't have a legally valid driver's license.

It's important to know that a driver's license and the legal privilege to drive are not always the same thing. A state can actually restrict your ability to drive within its borders even when your license was issued by another state. For example, New York can revoke an out-of-state driver's right to drive in New York while that person's license may remain valid in other states. However, this policy could vary by state, so you should check with your local DMV for more information.