Debt Could Cost You Your Driver's License – This State Wants To Change That

Having your driver's license suspended or revoked can be life-changing. Many Americans rely on their vehicles to get to work, drive their kids to school, or even to simply visit the grocery store. Our country is vast, and many rural areas lack any kind of reliable public transit, meaning our cars aren't just a convenience, they're a necessity. Losing your license can lead to a cascade of consequences that jeopardize employment and financial stability.

There are so many things we should learn about driving that you may not realize how easy it is, in some states, to have your license suspended or revoked. Of course, it depends on the laws in your state, but typically suspensions are related to driving violations such as a DUI conviction, driving without insurance, or earning too many points on your license from traffic violations. Drivers also lose their licenses due to certain medical conditions. But some drivers may not know they could risk losing their license for reasons unrelated to driving, such as unpaid debt.

Many states suspend, revoke, or refuse to issue licenses based on debt, such as unpaid traffic tickets, toll bills, and misdemeanor and felony fines and fees unrelated to driving. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, nearly 11 million drivers in the U.S. have had their licenses suspended due to debt or failure to appear for a court summons. A handful of states have pushed for driver's license suspension reform, and Massachusetts seeks to join them, with Governor Maura Healey leading the charge.