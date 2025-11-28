5 Things You Didn't Learn In Driving School (But Should Have)

Getting a driver's license is no longer a priority for teens, but having the ability to drive wherever you want opens up an entirely new sphere of life. Although driving school teaches us a great deal about how we should act behind the wheel, it does not teach us everything we need to know to be better drivers. Here are five things you didn't learn in driving school – but definitely should have.

Dealing with road rage and being courteous are two very important lessons you need to learn when starting. Real-world traffic is unpredictable and often stressful, and it can easily push drivers into making mistakes. Handling car breakdowns safely is also a big part of being a driver, as is knowing practical car maintenance that can help you avoid sudden breakdowns and expensive repairs.

Even more important is to fully understand how weather affects a car's behavior and what it means to drive on different slippery surfaces. Lastly, it's also vital to understand the insurance aspects of driving a car, what it means to your safety and finances, and how to deal with them responsibly.