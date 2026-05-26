5 Common Mistakes People Make On Their Driver's Test

Your driving test can be a daunting hurdle. Whether you're coming of age as a teenager or starting a little older, the stress of passing can be stifling. From personal experience, the test as a teenager was far easier than my move to England, where I had to requalify as a driver. Even with over half a lifetime of driving experience, that license took two attempts!

The trouble that many drivers have when trying to pass their test is a feeling that every little thing has to be done perfectly. The examiner will be looking over your every move, and some small mistakes can eliminate you right away, no matter how well you'd driven up to that point.

On the other hand, a wealth of little issues can also add up to failure. These often come from a lack of practice or stubborn bad habits that have worked their way into your driving fundamentals. These five common issues are the main troubles that plague drivers during their driving test.