What Is The Average Lifespan Of A Mini Split?

The best way to keep any appliance running for a long time is maintenance. It doesn't matter which brand your AC is — if you don't maintain it, it'll give up sooner. With mini-split ACs, keep a few things in mind. The first is to clean or replace filters. Your AC circulates air through the indoor unit, where it passes through a filter. If it's clogged up, the airflow suffers. Carrier recommends cleaning every month, though the time frame can vary by manufacturer.

While most people keep their indoor unit tidy, the outdoor unit also requires care. It's the one facing the elements, so make sure nothing is blocking the airflow. If birds have made a nest on top of your unit, like what happened to me, remove it carefully. Living near the sea can be another problem, as winds can carry salt as far as two miles inland. This could accelerate corrosion, thus reducing its lifespan. Extreme cold or heat also isn't ideal, as your AC unit needs to work longer for harder, leading to more wear and tear.

Since you can't check refrigerant levels yourself, we recommend scheduling annual professional maintenance. They'll inspect the electrical components, the condenser coils, and everything in between. Try to get it done before the season starts. If your AC supports both heating and cooling, call in the crew twice a year. Don't forget the AC in the guest bedroom that isn't used often, as it still needs care.