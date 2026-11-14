New Convertibles With Better MPG Than The 2026 Ford Mustang
There was a time when convertibles were extremely common on American roads. Back in the 1960s, it was actually hard to find a popular American car model that wasn't offered in open-top form. Even as recently as the 2000s, we had cars like the Toyota Solara and Chrysler PT Cruiser which were inexpensive, mainstream models that happened to be offered as convertibles. Today, though, the traditional open-top automobile is a rarity, with just a handful of brands keeping the convertible alive.
One of those brands is Ford, with the 2026 Mustang Convertible continuing its long-held tradition of offering American car buyers an adventurous, open-top pony car experience. With so few options on the market today, convertible buyers don't really have the luxury of putting a heavy emphasis on specific attributes like fuel efficiency, but the Mustang Convertible in its base EcoBoost form is pretty easy on fuel. With a 22 MPG EPA city rating, a 33 MPG highway rating, and a combined 26 MPG rating, the 2026 Mustang's numbers are quite decent considering its 315-horsepower output.
However, a few new-model convertibles outperform the Mustang in fuel economy. As we'll see in a moment, though, some of these cars are significantly smaller and less powerful than the Mustang, and their fuel economy alone may not be enough to win over many drop-top Mustang buyers — while others are much more expensive.
The BMW-built European options
Historically, it may not be the first brand that comes to mind when you think of open-top motoring, but one of the current leaders in the convertible market is MINI. MINI offers its Cooper Convertible in three variations, including the base model MINI Cooper C, the midrange MINI Cooper S, and the flagship 228-horsepower MINI Cooper JCW, and all of them do pretty well at the pump. In fact, no matter which model you choose, you can expect an EPA combined rating of 30 MPG — which is 4 miles per gallon better than the Mustang. However, aside from having a retractable roof, it's hard to call these compact, front-wheel-drive MINIs true competitors to the Mustang.
If you want a front-engine, rear-drive convertible with good MPG, BMW has a few different options. The four-cylinder-powered BMW 430i convertible has an EPA combined 30 MPG rating, and even the six-cylinder-powered M440i edges out the Mustang with a 29 MPG combined rating. The now-discontinued BMW Z4 sDrive 30i also beat the Mustang with 28 MPG combined.
On the other hand, anyone thinking they can save money at the pump with one of the BMWs will have to contend with the reality that they're a lot more expensive to buy, as the 430i's low $60,000s base price is over $20,000 higher than the Mustang convertible's starting MSRP. Again, larger factors than fuel economy are likely influencing the purchase decision here.
Miata is always the answer
Then there's the 181-horsepower Mazda MX-5 Miata. There are many reasons drivers love the current MX-5 Miata, and its great fuel economy is just one more thing that makes it such an enjoyable sports car to own. Whether it has an automatic or manual transmission, the 2026 MX-5 Miata is good for 29 MPG combined, which is three MPG better than the Mustang EcoBoost.
That said, the Miata and Mustang EcoBoost are aimed at very different types of convertible buyers. The Mustang is a larger and more powerful car than the MX-5, and unlike the Miata, it also has a backseat — albeit a small one. Yes, the MX-5 may have the edge in fuel economy, but that advantage comes with a small size and tight cabin that can make it less practical than other convertible choices.
Ultimately, with so few open-top cars on the market, new convertible buyers don't really have the option to be picky. All things considered, the 2026 Mustang EcoBoost has few rivals that match its blend of size, horsepower, and fuel efficiency at a relatively affordable price.