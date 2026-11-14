New Convertibles With Better MPG Than The 2026 Ford Mustang

There was a time when convertibles were extremely common on American roads. Back in the 1960s, it was actually hard to find a popular American car model that wasn't offered in open-top form. Even as recently as the 2000s, we had cars like the Toyota Solara and Chrysler PT Cruiser which were inexpensive, mainstream models that happened to be offered as convertibles. Today, though, the traditional open-top automobile is a rarity, with just a handful of brands keeping the convertible alive.

One of those brands is Ford, with the 2026 Mustang Convertible continuing its long-held tradition of offering American car buyers an adventurous, open-top pony car experience. With so few options on the market today, convertible buyers don't really have the luxury of putting a heavy emphasis on specific attributes like fuel efficiency, but the Mustang Convertible in its base EcoBoost form is pretty easy on fuel. With a 22 MPG EPA city rating, a 33 MPG highway rating, and a combined 26 MPG rating, the 2026 Mustang's numbers are quite decent considering its 315-horsepower output.

However, a few new-model convertibles outperform the Mustang in fuel economy. As we'll see in a moment, though, some of these cars are significantly smaller and less powerful than the Mustang, and their fuel economy alone may not be enough to win over many drop-top Mustang buyers — while others are much more expensive.