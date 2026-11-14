Not A Ford: This Heavy Duty Pickup Truck Is Most Likely To Last 250,000 Miles, Per iSeeCars
Heavy-duty trucks are built expressly for the purpose of being capable and long-lasting, although some can be expected to stay in service for longer than others. The latest edition of iSeeCars' Longest Lasting Cars Study analyzed mileage data from more than 395 million vehicles and concluded that, on average, pickup trucks have an 11.1% chance of making it to 250,000 miles.
However, the Ram 3500 is 2.9 times more likely than the average truck to reach that milestone, beating its rivals by a significant margin. According to the latest data, the Ram truck has a 31.9% chance of hitting the quarter-million mile mark, while the next longest-lasting heavy-duty truck, the GMC Sierra 3500HD, has a 26.2% chance of achieving the same feat.
Third place in the heavy-duty truck rankings went to the GMC Sierra 2500HD, which had a 17.2% chance of surviving for more than 250,000 miles, while Ford's F-350 Super Duty and F-450 Super Duty were in fourth and fifth place, with 15.1% and 14.9% chances, respectively. The Ram 2500 (14.3%), Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD (14.1%), and Ford F-250 Super Duty (13.4%) followed. The Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD lagged behind its rivals at the bottom of the heavy-duty table, although with an 11.7% chance of reaching 250,000 miles, it was still slightly more long-lasting than the average pickup truck overall.
Ram's light duty trucks don't last as long as the 3500
Although the Ram 3500 took the top spot in the heavy-duty truck rankings, the Ram 1500 couldn't replicate that feat in the light-duty rankings. In fact, it didn't feature at all in iSeeCars' overall long-lasting trucks list, although in fairness, neither did the Ford F-150, GMC Sierra 1500, or Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Instead, Toyota's light-duty trucks proved more durable than the rest, with the Tundra leading the light-duty rankings and the second spot in the overall truck rankings for 2026. According to the latest data, the Tundra has a 28.2% chance of getting to 250,000 miles.
In second place in the light-duty rankings (and fourth in the overall truck rankings) was the Toyota Tacoma, which had a 25% chance of hitting a quarter million miles. The only other light-duty truck to make it into the overall longest-lasting trucks list was the Honda Ridgeline, which is set to pause production in late 2026 so that Honda can prepare for the launch of a new generation of the truck.
Summarizing the latest study's findings, iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer said that "reaching 250,000 miles is still far from typical, with the average vehicle having just a 5.4% chance of getting there." He added that the "top-ranked trucks reflect a level of quality and durability engineered to meet [truck owners'] demands."