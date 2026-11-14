Not A Ford: This Heavy Duty Pickup Truck Is Most Likely To Last 250,000 Miles, Per iSeeCars

Heavy-duty trucks are built expressly for the purpose of being capable and long-lasting, although some can be expected to stay in service for longer than others. The latest edition of iSeeCars' Longest Lasting Cars Study analyzed mileage data from more than 395 million vehicles and concluded that, on average, pickup trucks have an 11.1% chance of making it to 250,000 miles.

However, the Ram 3500 is 2.9 times more likely than the average truck to reach that milestone, beating its rivals by a significant margin. According to the latest data, the Ram truck has a 31.9% chance of hitting the quarter-million mile mark, while the next longest-lasting heavy-duty truck, the GMC Sierra 3500HD, has a 26.2% chance of achieving the same feat.

Third place in the heavy-duty truck rankings went to the GMC Sierra 2500HD, which had a 17.2% chance of surviving for more than 250,000 miles, while Ford's F-350 Super Duty and F-450 Super Duty were in fourth and fifth place, with 15.1% and 14.9% chances, respectively. The Ram 2500 (14.3%), Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD (14.1%), and Ford F-250 Super Duty (13.4%) followed. The Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD lagged behind its rivals at the bottom of the heavy-duty table, although with an 11.7% chance of reaching 250,000 miles, it was still slightly more long-lasting than the average pickup truck overall.