The Coolest Tech Inside GMC's 2027 Sierra 1500
GMC announced the complete specifications of its 2027 Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. This represents an all-new generation of GMC's full-size pickup, which comes with two new engine options, new styling inside and out, and technology that is, in GMC's own words, "built around the truck experience." As the title states, our focus will be on the technology built into the GMC Sierra 1500. If the previous generation's spacious interior and class-leading tailgate tech are anything to go by, the new generation will have a lot to offer.
The centerpiece of the GMC Sierra 1500's approach to technology is this truck's introduction of the new General Motors user interface. The interface has been designed for two primary purposes; to enable users to discover information more simply, and to better control work related to the operation of the truck. These operations can involve many different truck functions, including status of the vehicle, navigation, plus the Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance tech. Working together with the user interface will be several high-contrast screens. These consist of a new 3D screen, driver-focused displays, and a home screen that can be split between different views, as shown below.
Some of the functions that can be controlled and monitored through the 16.3-inch center infotainment touchscreen display include trailering, utilizing a camera near the truck's tow hitch to check the trailer's status and whether its lights are operating properly. When taking your Sierra 1500 off-road, you can use the off-road camera to check the truck's clearance from obstacles with both front and rear underbody views. The underbody cameras also get their own washer nozzles.
The tech doesn't stop there
While GM's plan to drop CarPlay and Android Auto was baffling, both are returning on the 2027 GMC Sierra 1500. GM's new user interface integrates them with native features, providing a better experience, according to GMC. The system also features Google built-in, including Google Maps, the Play Store, and Google Gemini, Google's AI assistant.
GMC claims that the center screen is the largest one found in any full-size pickup truck, although its size matches exactly with its sibling, the 2027 Chevy Silverado. Another 12.2-inch screen in front of the driver provides several different views of the gauges, along with a tow/haul view, and the option of a dynamic display if the truck's equipped with the Super Cruise driver assistance system.
Optional features include an articulated center screen with a hidden storage area behind it, as well as an 11.5-inch front passenger display that plays entertainment-related content, keeping it out of the driver's field of vision through the use of a polarized screen. Another interesting option is a suite of cameras, some of which are on the underbody of the truck. They can give 19 different views that include front and rear underbody, transparent trailer, cabin view, trailer hitch view, and rear camera mirror. Pricing of the 2027 GMC Sierra 1500 starts at $54,090 including destination for the Pro trim. A total of six trim levels are on offer, with the crown jewel the Denali Ultimate, starting at $90,690.