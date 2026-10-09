The Coolest Tech Inside GMC's 2027 Sierra 1500

GMC announced the complete specifications of its 2027 Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. This represents an all-new generation of GMC's full-size pickup, which comes with two new engine options, new styling inside and out, and technology that is, in GMC's own words, "built around the truck experience." As the title states, our focus will be on the technology built into the GMC Sierra 1500. If the previous generation's spacious interior and class-leading tailgate tech are anything to go by, the new generation will have a lot to offer.

The centerpiece of the GMC Sierra 1500's approach to technology is this truck's introduction of the new General Motors user interface. The interface has been designed for two primary purposes; to enable users to discover information more simply, and to better control work related to the operation of the truck. These operations can involve many different truck functions, including status of the vehicle, navigation, plus the Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance tech. Working together with the user interface will be several high-contrast screens. These consist of a new 3D screen, driver-focused displays, and a home screen that can be split between different views, as shown below.

Some of the functions that can be controlled and monitored through the 16.3-inch center infotainment touchscreen display include trailering, utilizing a camera near the truck's tow hitch to check the trailer's status and whether its lights are operating properly. When taking your Sierra 1500 off-road, you can use the off-road camera to check the truck's clearance from obstacles with both front and rear underbody views. The underbody cameras also get their own washer nozzles.