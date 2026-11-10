5 DeWalt Tools That Won 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards

The Pro Tool Innovation Awards is an annual opportunity for the team behind Pro Tools Reviews to acknowledge the most impressive tools of the year. The judges' goal is to identify manufacturers who demonstrate forward-thinking approaches, determine which tools and related items are worth spending money on, and decide what new tools in a given year represent true innovation. This year, the judges highlighted a few tools from DeWalt that live up to their high standards.

If you've never bought anything from DeWalt before, now might be a good time to brush up on some points to consider when buying DeWalt tools. It's also worth noting that traditional power tools and other such items aren't all DeWalt offers. For example, while the brand won recognition in multiple categories in this year's Pro Tool Innovation Awards, it only won in one category for Time's Best Inventions of 2026: Robotics. In other words, as you explore DeWalt's range of tools, you might start to experiment with other items that aren't part of a traditional toolset.