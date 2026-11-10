5 DeWalt Tools That Won 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards
The Pro Tool Innovation Awards is an annual opportunity for the team behind Pro Tools Reviews to acknowledge the most impressive tools of the year. The judges' goal is to identify manufacturers who demonstrate forward-thinking approaches, determine which tools and related items are worth spending money on, and decide what new tools in a given year represent true innovation. This year, the judges highlighted a few tools from DeWalt that live up to their high standards.
If you've never bought anything from DeWalt before, now might be a good time to brush up on some points to consider when buying DeWalt tools. It's also worth noting that traditional power tools and other such items aren't all DeWalt offers. For example, while the brand won recognition in multiple categories in this year's Pro Tool Innovation Awards, it only won in one category for Time's Best Inventions of 2026: Robotics. In other words, as you explore DeWalt's range of tools, you might start to experiment with other items that aren't part of a traditional toolset.
DeWalt DCS359B 20V MAX XR oscillating multi-tool
The Pro Tool Innovation Awards judges point to several strengths and features when explaining why this DeWalt Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool won an award in their woodworking and carpentry tools category. Specifically, they state that this DeWalt tool effectively upgrades the vibration profile of past DeWalt oscillating multi-tools. The result is an item that directs more force toward the project a user is working on instead of causing excessive vibrations that would otherwise make the tool difficult to use.
The judges also point to the 4.2-degree oscillating angle as a reason to invest in this particular DeWalt offering. According to the judges, it cuts more aggressively than others might, meaning a user can get a job done more quickly. In addition, the judges indicate the integrated LED light is sufficiently bright, so someone using this in low-light conditions may not need to rely as much on other light sources to complete their tasks.
DeWalt DCCS673 60V commercial top handle chainsaw
If you're looking for a battery-powered chainsaw to help tackle outdoor projects, the team of judges at the 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards has recognized this 60V commercial top handle chainsaw from DeWalt as a standout option. Why? First, they address the most important point: The tool delivers cutting power pros can rely on, meaning it's almost certainly capable of handling basic residential property jobs. According to the judges, the combination of strong peak horsepower and fast chain speed means this chainsaw can cut through a 10-inch maple log in as little as seven seconds.
However, maybe you need to use a chainsaw in a tight space, an elevated location, or both. The judges also state this model's design makes it ideal for such purposes. On top of that, they point out that DeWalt made considered choices regarding the various components, such as ensuring the gearcase is durable cast-magnesium.
DeWalt DCW211B 20V XR 5-inch random orbital sander
The judges of this year's Pro Tool Innovation Awards selected this DeWalt cordless sander because it offers limited vibrations and is ideal for working in relatively tight spaces. The judges specifically state that professionals interested in pneumatic-style sanders may be particularly impressed with this item.
They also suggest the sander should allow a user to exercise substantial control across a range of different types of sanding tasks. Along with offering greater control than rival products, this sander may also allow for more efficient material removal, allowing pros to finish detail-oriented jobs faster.
In addition, according to DeWalt's marketing claims, which the judges don't dispute in this instance, the device's AirLock™ system is capable of collecting up to 95% of dust generated during a task when used with a compatible DeWalt extractor. Thus, the sander can guard against excessive messes during woodworking and related projects.
DeWalt DCS525STWW1 20V MAX XR® 6-1/2-inch plunge track saw kit
According to the Pro Tool Innovation Awards judges, this is an example of track saw that delivers for both professionals and hobbyists. Thanks to being cordless, it's reasonably easy to move around, and can assist with tasks both at job sites and at home.
The judges noted this DeWalt entry essentially meets all their core expectations for a track saw. For example, it's strong, with the ability to cut through hardwood of up to 2-1/8 inches thick. And should the saw detect a pinch, stall, or bind, its Kickback Brake immediately shuts the saw down, adding to a user's overall safety. These are all great aspects for anyone who needs a reliable device that will allow them to efficiently cut through sheet goods. Again, although hobbyists can use it, the judges highlight its value for contractors who need a versatile tool for on-site tasks.
DeWalt DCN910B 20V MAX XR® brushless 21° plastic collated duplex nailer
If you ever work on projects that require various types of temporary construction, such as scaffolding or bracing, it can help to have a reliable duplex nailer in your toolset. According to the judges at this year's Pro Tool Innovation Awards, that's exactly what DeWalt offers with this 21° plastic collated duplex nailer.
The judges concede that DeWalt is able to offer an effective duplex nailer in part by requiring users to work with the company's proprietary collated duplex nails. However, the plus side of this requirement is that these nails were designed to guard against jamming and similar problems that can arise with other duplex nails and nailers. That said, while the judges conclude that the tool is a useful item for professionals, they point out that it's part of DeWalt's 20V MAX platform, and may be best for customers already using said platform.
Naturally, if you buy any item discussed here, you should use it according to the manufacturer's recommendations. Regardless, you should also know that DeWalt fans have found some unexpected ways to use DeWalt tools, meaning the more comfortable you get with your DeWalt arsenal, the more uses you might find for them.