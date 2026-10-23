The Only DeWalt Product On Time's Best Inventions Of 2026 List Isn't A Power Tool

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Time Magazine awarded a single DeWalt product with a spot on its "Best Inventions of 2026" list in the Robotics category. The product is known as DALE, short for Downward Autonomous Laser-drilling Equipment. DeWalt, a tool brand owned by Stanley Black & Decker, developed DALE in collaboration with August Robotics, a company with a mission to "build robots that help companies and people automate the dirty, dangerous and dull jobs," according to their "About Us" page.

We've known about DeWalt's DALE for some time; the machine was featured in our list of new DeWalt products for 2026 that aren't power tools back in January. After generating considerable interest from its public debut at the World of Concrete trade show and exhibition earlier in 2026, DeWalt announced DALE's commercial launch on July 9, 2026.

Initially, the primary function of the downward drilling robot is to bore holes used to anchor internal infrastructure in the concrete floors of newly constructed data centers. However, DeWalt expects to expand the market for its robots in the near future to other projects that could benefit from fast, precise downward drilling and increased safety for its workforce.

The autonomous machines are capable of operating as a fleet of robots to tackle large-scale projects with short timelines without the need to manually locate drilling locations since they can derive the required layout from CAD models of the installation. In addition, each DALE can drill 2-inch deep, ¾-inch diameter holes in 80 seconds and 1-⅛-inch diameter by 8-inch deep holes in less than three minutes.