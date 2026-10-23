The Only DeWalt Product On Time's Best Inventions Of 2026 List Isn't A Power Tool
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Time Magazine awarded a single DeWalt product with a spot on its "Best Inventions of 2026" list in the Robotics category. The product is known as DALE, short for Downward Autonomous Laser-drilling Equipment. DeWalt, a tool brand owned by Stanley Black & Decker, developed DALE in collaboration with August Robotics, a company with a mission to "build robots that help companies and people automate the dirty, dangerous and dull jobs," according to their "About Us" page.
We've known about DeWalt's DALE for some time; the machine was featured in our list of new DeWalt products for 2026 that aren't power tools back in January. After generating considerable interest from its public debut at the World of Concrete trade show and exhibition earlier in 2026, DeWalt announced DALE's commercial launch on July 9, 2026.
Initially, the primary function of the downward drilling robot is to bore holes used to anchor internal infrastructure in the concrete floors of newly constructed data centers. However, DeWalt expects to expand the market for its robots in the near future to other projects that could benefit from fast, precise downward drilling and increased safety for its workforce.
The autonomous machines are capable of operating as a fleet of robots to tackle large-scale projects with short timelines without the need to manually locate drilling locations since they can derive the required layout from CAD models of the installation. In addition, each DALE can drill 2-inch deep, ¾-inch diameter holes in 80 seconds and 1-⅛-inch diameter by 8-inch deep holes in less than three minutes.
What are some features of DeWalt's DALE?
At the heart of DALE's concrete drilling apparatus is the DeWalt 60V Max DCH614 SDS Max Rotary Hammer paired with a DeWalt SDS Max masonry drill bit which is capable of surviving encounters with rebar embedded in the concrete. DeWalt lists the impact energy of the DCH614 at 10.5 Joules for "fast drilling and chipping, even in the hardest concrete."
The onboard integrated DeWalt DCV585 dust extraction system reduces exposure to silica dust. Silica dust is a byproduct of cutting into concrete, which releases respirable crystalline silica particles known to cause silicosis, an incurable lung disease. DeWalt reports its DCV585 dust extractor achieves OSHA Table 1 compliance at the jobsite, has an automatic self-cleaning dust filter, and includes HEPA filters.
While there is no publicly listed price for DeWalt's autonomous drilling machine, DeWalt offers lease options to its commercial customers. Simply click the "Contact a Rep" button on the Downward Drilling Robot webpage for more information.
If your concrete drilling project requires speed and OSHA compliant silica dust collection, but doesn't warrant a fleet of autonomous robots, the drilling and dust collection systems are available to the public. Home Depot sells the DeWalt Flexvolt 60V Max 1-¾-inch DCH614 SDS Max rotary hammer drill in the store for $659. Add the DCV585 cordless dust extractor, Home Depot priced at $529.19 and a couple of DeWalt Flexvolt batteries and a compatible charger to complete the kit. However, when buying batteries for this kit, keep in mind that they are power-hungry tools better served with 15 amp-hour batteries.