Can A Leatherman Multitool Cut Barbed Wire?

It doesn't hurt to have something at your side that is capable of cutting barbed wire, or any other kind of wire, for that matter. A good starting point is checking out the 'Trades' category that Leatherman offers on its site. All the four tools in the category (Wave Plus, Surge, Super Tool 300 and Rebar) are equipped with pliers and other selection of useful tools. You shouldn't worry about missing out on anything with these, as the Leatherman Surge is the brand's multitool with most features.

However, what Leatherman products have users confirmed can cut barbed wire specifically? The aforementioned Surge and Wave fit the bill, as well as the Super Tool 300. You can add Leatherman Arc, the most expensive multitool in the lineup, to the list, and the same goes for Leatherman Signal. According to one owner, the Bond multitool has the best wire cutters out of all Leatherman offerings.

Either way, props to Leatherman for being able to handle barbed wire. It's an impressive feat considering that these multitools aren't designed with such heavy materials in mind. Nevertheless, if you're doing actual work, like removing barbed wire on a property, then you're better off buying standalone wire cutters like the Knipex CoBolt Compact. It's cheaper than most of the multitools listed (just $60), and there is even a video on YouTube that compares the two, so you can see for yourself how they work before you go gung-ho on the wire.