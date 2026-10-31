Not The Charge+ TTI: This Leatherman Has The Most Tools

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Leatherman usually tops the list of the best multitool brands whenever the subject comes up. The company offers a range of multitools with various combinations of implements, often designed for a specific user base or activity. The Leatherman Signal, for example, is designed for camping and outdoor exploration, featuring implements such as a fire-starting ferrocerium rod and a safety whistle.

If you want a multitool that really emphasizes the "multi," though, you'll want to set your eyes on the Leatherman Surge. At the time of writing, it's the Leatherman multitool with the most implements: 21. The Surge is all about versatility, with its loadout making it suitable for several kinds of jobs, including electrical and automotive tasks. Its robust and durable build — it's made out of 420 stainless steel, and Leatherman claims it's one of the company's beefiest products — makes it suitable for heavy-duty use.

The Leatherman Surge is a plier-based tool that goes for $159.95, less than some smaller Leatherman products with fewer implements. The Surge unfolds to 7 inches, while its main blade is 3.1 inches long. It's on the heavy side, at 12.5 ounces, so don't expect to hang this multitool from your keychain. Then again, it has to be big, given its 21 tools.