Wawa, one of the places you can get free air for your tires, sells its own brand of gas at its many stores equipped with gas pumps, which will number 1,000 as of the opening of its Springfield, Pennsylvania store on December 11, 2026. However, the specific quality of the gasoline and diesel sold by Wawa is not verifiable, since Wawa does not sell Top Tier Fuel to the public. As stated on the Top Tier website, "The Top Tier logo means you're getting fuel that meets the performance requirements set by engine manufacturers."

If you're wondering what Top Tier really means, know that AAA did a study in 2019 and found that, after 4,000 miles of simulated driving, the Top Tier Fuel reduced deposits by a margin of 95%, compared to non-Top Tier fuel. The additional cost of Top Tier Fuel averaged out to three cents more per gallon at that time. Pretty cheap insurance. It's unfortunate that Wawa doesn't offer Top Tier Fuel at its gas stations.

Another fuel-quality problem befell Wawa when one of its gas stations sold a bad batch of contaminated fuel. This caused severe mechanical problems to as many as 76 motorists who had filled their tanks with it. Because of this, it's helpful to know that Wawa has a Quality Fuel Guarantee, which pledges to cover repair costs for any vehicle affected by bad Wawa fuel. All you have to do is to submit an online form, get the problem verified by a qualified auto technician, pay upfront, and you'll be reimbursed.