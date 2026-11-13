What Brand Of Gas Does Wawa Sell And How High Quality Is It?
Wawa, one of the places you can get free air for your tires, sells its own brand of gas at its many stores equipped with gas pumps, which will number 1,000 as of the opening of its Springfield, Pennsylvania store on December 11, 2026. However, the specific quality of the gasoline and diesel sold by Wawa is not verifiable, since Wawa does not sell Top Tier Fuel to the public. As stated on the Top Tier website, "The Top Tier logo means you're getting fuel that meets the performance requirements set by engine manufacturers."
If you're wondering what Top Tier really means, know that AAA did a study in 2019 and found that, after 4,000 miles of simulated driving, the Top Tier Fuel reduced deposits by a margin of 95%, compared to non-Top Tier fuel. The additional cost of Top Tier Fuel averaged out to three cents more per gallon at that time. Pretty cheap insurance. It's unfortunate that Wawa doesn't offer Top Tier Fuel at its gas stations.
Another fuel-quality problem befell Wawa when one of its gas stations sold a bad batch of contaminated fuel. This caused severe mechanical problems to as many as 76 motorists who had filled their tanks with it. Because of this, it's helpful to know that Wawa has a Quality Fuel Guarantee, which pledges to cover repair costs for any vehicle affected by bad Wawa fuel. All you have to do is to submit an online form, get the problem verified by a qualified auto technician, pay upfront, and you'll be reimbursed.
What's the history of Wawa gas stations and who owns it?
The origin story of Wawa began in 1902. This was when George Wood started up the Wawa Dairy in the town of Wawa in southeastern Pennsylvania. Wawa got its milk from a herd of Guernsey cows that had been certified, and became renowned for the quality of its products. The town of Wawa also provided the company with its logo, "wawa" being the name that local Native Americans gave to Canadian geese. As home delivery gave way to the popularity of supermarkets, Wawa opened the initial Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Folsom, Pennsylvania.
The roots of its future as a convenience store were established early, with its growing lineup of food stores offering fried chicken and hamburgers in the 1960s, expanding into pre-made hoagies in the 1970s, and winning awards for its deli and its coffee in the 1980s. Wawa's first convenience store with gas pumps came along in 1996, and since approximately 2004, every new Wawa built has been paired with a gas station. As of today, Wawa has been named one of the 15 best gas stations in 2026. While the quality of the gasoline sold by Wawa may not be the best, the company has excelled at the convenience store part of the business, with over 1,200 stores total.
The ownership of Wawa follows two different paths. One is the private part, owned by all the descendants of founder George Wood, which adds up to 59 percent of the company. The remaining 41 percent is held by Wawa's employees, through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan.