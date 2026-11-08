The 2027 GMC Sierra Somehow Gets Worse MPG Than Last Year's Model

It's unfortunate that the 2027 GMC Sierra full-size pickup gets fewer MPG than the 2026 version. However, there's a simple reason for this, which for some owners could possibly compensate for the slight drop in fuel economy when comparing the two. Our introduction to the 2027 GMC Sierra revealed that it came with two new engine options.

This is precisely why the 2027 GMC Sierra gets lower fuel efficiency ratings than the 2026 model — its engines are larger, which typically means that they consume more fuel. The standard engine on most 2027 GMC Sierras is a 5.7-liter V8, which is larger than the 5.3-liter V8 that came in the GMC Sierra in 2026. While this new, larger engine boosts its power output to 402 horsepower from the previous engine's 355 horses, it does come at the cost of a bit of lost fuel mileage. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 2027 GMC Sierra 2WD comes to 15 MPG city and 19 MPG highway, compared to the 2026's 16 MPG city and 21 MPG highway.

This is also true for the larger V8, which is standard on the 2027 Denali Ultimate and optional on some higher trim levels. For 2027, a 6.6-liter V8 replaces the 6.2-liter that was available on 2026 Sierras. Just as with the smaller V8, the larger one has more power and gives up some MPG. The EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 2027 GMC Sierra 4WD comes to 14 MPG city and 18 MPG highway, compared to the 2026's 15 MPG city and 19 MPG highway.