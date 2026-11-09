'We Had A Hell Of A Run': Why Roku Is Losing Its Best Screensaver

Roku devices and Roku TVs have some entertaining screensavers to choose from, like Roku City, which is regularly updated, and a live aquatic variant. But recent news has some fans reeling as the Aquatic Life screensaver is being retired. If you've never used the screensaver or haven't seen it in action, it's basically a realistic aquarium with all kinds of exotic fish swimming about. Yes, the ever-popular Blue Tang and Clownfish feature heavily. When opened, the screensaver is now warning users that "starting December 1, 2026," it will no longer be available. Instead, anyone who has the screensaver active will be swapped to the Roku City animation.

As for why the screensaver is going away, it's a licensing issue. The original creator, Jim Sachs, posted on SereneScreen in June that he would remove the screensaver once the license expires because of Fox's planned acquisition of Roku. The deal closed in November, and Sachs also confirmed his decision to Ars Technica, saying, "I can't be part of the Fox world." Roku representatives have yet to comment on record.

Fans have taken to online forums to voice their disappointment with the change, understandably. There's a Change.org petition live already, too. If you're a proponent of seeing fishy friends between movies and shows, the good news is that there are a few alternatives. If you head to Settings > Theme > Screensavers, you'll find a variety of additional options, some pre-installed and others available to download. Changing the home screen theme and screensaver is a great way to customize your Roku experience. Some notable underwater alternatives include Coral Reef, Tropical Aquarium, Ocean, Tropical Fish, and Sea Creatures, all by EldredJenkins; Aquarium Screensaver Channel by aniFree — though it may have some added fees — and Tropical Aquarium by JP.