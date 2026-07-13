Is A Roku Still Worth Buying In 2026?

While smart TVs have become the standard for households across the U.S., some people prefer to stick to regular models, or "dumb" TVs. But there are ways to turn an old dumb TV into a smart TV and one of the most popular solutions is the Roku streaming stick. Because there are so many streaming options out there, it's worth looking at what Roku offers and if it still stands out among the rest.

Roku streaming players start at a very affordable $29.99, making it an appealing option if you want to upgrade without having to replace your existing TV. Roku is also easy to set up, along with thousands of apps that cover everything from sports to news and more, including the best TV streaming apps. Certain models also have handy features like voice search, customizable recommendations, and support for casting from other devices. Independent testing and reviews continue to place Roku among the top streaming devices available in 2026.

But Roku is changing how the platform works, with a bigger focus on advertising and personalized recommendations. While Roku says these changes make it easier for viewers to find content, the increased ad presence has negatively impacted the streaming experience for some consumers. Roku owners have complained about hardware reliability and customer service as well, creating frustration for some long-time users. In the end, Roku is still worth buying for its value and capability, but it's important to understand the trade-offs before making that purchase.