3 Third-Party Ryobi Accessories That Are Always Handy To Have
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ryobi, a favorite among DIYers and homeowners, is easily recognizable on partner retailer Home Depot shelves by its signature bright green color. These tools are often favored due to Ryobi's massive cordless ecosystem, which allows owners to use one battery with countless products. Most Ryobi products are part of its 18V ONE+ system, its 40V line, or the 80V ecosystem. While these versatile systems are cost-effective, you can expand your Ryobi setup even more by purchasing compatible accessories from third-party vendors.
Retailers like Amazon offer a wide variety of accessories for various Ryobi products. Buyers should be aware that using third-party accessories could affect their Ryobi warranty coverage if the accessories damage the tool. Also, be sure to check user reviews and compatibility details before purchase. That being said, these accessories can enhance and expand how you use or store Ryobi products, from power tools to batteries and more. If you need to upgrade your setup, these three well-rated third-party add-ons are worth considering.
Battery holder
The last thing you want to do when you have several tools that all work with the same battery architecture is misplace those batteries! Ryobi offers three main battery platforms, but its 18V ONE+ system is arguably its most popular and powers hundreds of highly-rated products, from power tools to vacuums to work lights. If you own several Ryobi tools, chances are you have at least one 18V battery.
This two-pack of simple battery racks from LIZEWEI is only $13.99. Painted to match Ryobi's signature bright lime green, each metal rack holds three Ryobi 18V batteries. The racks are 12.4 inches wide and can be installed on walls, shelves, or benches with the included screws and drywall anchors. According to the manufacturer, the mounts have been weight-tested for quality assurance, and they have a 4.8-star rating from Amazon reviewers. Users praise the quality and construction, low price, and easy installation. They also report that Ryobi 18V ONE+ batteries fit perfectly. If you're not satisfied, Amazon offers a 30-day return window for this product.
Drill case
You may not be a serious DIYer or even that handy around the house, but if you have one power tool at home, it's likely a cordless drill. The 18V ONE+ 1/2" Drill/Driver is available from Ryobi as just the drill or as a kit with the battery and charger, both for under $100. It's popular with homeowners and budget-minded shoppers, and this hard case from Tourmate can help owners safely store their drill. Priced at $19.99, your purchase includes the case only — the drill and battery/charger are sold separately, of course.
The case is made from ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), a lightweight material. It's also waterproof, and it will help protect your 18V ONE+ drill from scratches and other damage. Inside, the case has a velvet and jersey fabric lining and a built-in zippered pocket. It is designed to fit the drill, battery, and battery charger. The case is 9.4 inches long by 8.4 inches wide and is made specifically for Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 1/2" Drill/Driver. Amazon notes that this item is often returned due to its size, so be sure it is compatible with your specific drill before purchasing. Otherwise, reviewers praise the case for its durable and sturdy construction.
Belt clips
The last thing you want to hear when you're up on a ladder is the metallic thud of your expensive drill hitting the concrete below. Priced at only $6.99 for a five-pack, these belt clips are a simple way to avoid a costly mistake. Designed to work with a variety of tools, including Ryobi's 18V ONE+ line, your purchase includes the belt hooks and matching screws. Each clip is made from high-grade 304 stainless steel and should not bend, rust, or corrode.
If you're concerned about the added bulk, the clips have a lightweight design, and reviewers report that they work even with thicker belts. They can also hold your tools on a wall-mounted rack, work tables, and shelves. Amazon has a 30-day return guarantee, and the manufacturer offers a one-year warranty on the clips. Customers give the clips 4.4 out of 5 stars, noting that they work with Ryobi tools and are simple to install. In addition to the five-pack, you can also opt for a 10-pack for $8.99.
How we chose these products
If you search on Amazon for "third-party Ryobi accessories," you'll see hundreds of results. To narrow it down to only a few selections, we defined "accessory" as an item that enhances or adds to the effectiveness of a Ryobi product. This definition excluded anything that wasn't a true accessory, such as replacement batteries and blades. We then examined compatibility, safety, and user reviews to select the best accessories for popular Ryobi products.