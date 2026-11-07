Your Honda CR-V Might Have A Serious Design Flaw - Here's Which Models Are Affected

Car windshields are a crucial part of the vehicle. While they're much more durable than standard windows, they are especially vulnerable to the weather, if only because visibility tends to suffer when you drive down a road at 60 mph in the pouring rain. Windshield wipers are critical in this regard, so when they fail in their duties, drivers should complain.

Recently, the internet learned that Honda CR-V owners have been flooding the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA's) inbox with concerns regarding their car's wipers. Over 100 drivers have claimed that their wipers can't keep their windshields clean and clear. Your first instinct may be to blame the wiper blades — surely switching to an appropriate Rain-X or Michelin blade can solve the problem. However, according to users, the "wet arm" design of the 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 Honda CR-V is to blame.

Unlike traditional windshields, Honda's designers placed the spray nozzles on the wiper arms instead of situating them on the hood. On paper, this design was supposed to provide more wiper fluid coverage, but user experiences claim the wiper-mounted sprayers only activate halfway up the windshield, thus producing the opposite effect. Unfortunately, some users have stated that dealers have dismissed the complaints as "normal wet arm operation." This might not be a problem if not for the fact that others who tried to get the issue fixed at repair shops claim they were told they had to get it sorted out at dealerships. If your Honda CR-V is hit with this design flaw, we wish you luck.