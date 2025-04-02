What Makes Car Windshields Different From Other Windows?

If you've ever seen a picture of a driver behind the controls of the earliest automobiles, you might notice that they were just sitting out in the open. There were no cabins, let alone windows. This is why the earliest drivers wore goggles and heavy coats to protect themselves from the elements. Thanks to the implementation of car windows and windshields, we don't have to bother with those anymore. When cars first got windshields, they were made of the same ordinary glass that you'd find in the windows of your home.

This wasn't the best idea, as any manner of small, sudden impacts would instantly shatter them. This is why our cars now have specialized windshields and windows made of carefully formulated glass and other materials. The windshield of your car is made up of laminated safety glass, a layered construction that can endure strong impacts with cracks rather than shattering. The other windows, meanwhile, are made of glass that's been tempered by cycles of extreme heat and cooling. This makes it stronger than normal glass and keeps jagged edges from forming when it's broken.