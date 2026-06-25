The Reasons Why There Have Been So Many Recalls On Cars, Trucks And SUVs Lately

It feels like a different vehicle is getting recalled every other day — and it's not even that much of an exaggeration. From 2017 to 2022, the United States averaged more than 1,000 recalls every year, based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The number of recalls has continued to climb, but it's not because vehicles have become more dangerous or unreliable. According to ABC News, the rapid increase in car recalls is due to the complexity of modern vehicles.

There are more electronic components, features, and software in modern cars — and this means a higher chance of things going wrong. "Vehicles have advanced to a degree we've never seen before," said Edmunds Auto Analyst Ivan Drury to ABC News. "It's such a wide swathe of issues that recalls cover that you're going to see this more and more."

In other words, there are more failure points — not just because there are more components, but even the components themselves are more complex, taking more parts. Some recent examples include Ford recalling over 548,000 Expeditions over the center console's chrome plating, Subaru recalling the new Forester due to its sunroof glass, and Mercedes-Benz recalling over 144,000 vehicles after customers noticed the digital instrument cluster glitching.