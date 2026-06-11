'Potential Crash Or Injury For Other Road Users': Subaru Recalls 70K Popular SUVs

The latest vehicle recall is probably not from a carmaker you'd expect. Subaru is recalling 69,663 car models due to an assembly error that could lead to injury or an accident. Subaru Foresters produced from June 19th, 2025, to March 13th, 2026, and Forester hybrids produced between February 20th and March 17th, 2026, may have their moonroofs improperly installed.

Due to a lack of primer, the bond between the sliding frame and the glass may eventually deteriorate. If this happens, the moonroof glass could detach while you're driving, leading to injury. There have been three instances of the panel detaching in 2026, but none have led to a crash at this time.

Impacted Subaru owners will receive a letter on July 24th, but you can visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website and enter your car's license plate number or VIN to check whether your vehicle is defective and part of the recall. If so, Subaru dealers will inspect your power moonroof's glass panel and replace it for free if needed.