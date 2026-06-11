'Potential Crash Or Injury For Other Road Users': Subaru Recalls 70K Popular SUVs
The latest vehicle recall is probably not from a carmaker you'd expect. Subaru is recalling 69,663 car models due to an assembly error that could lead to injury or an accident. Subaru Foresters produced from June 19th, 2025, to March 13th, 2026, and Forester hybrids produced between February 20th and March 17th, 2026, may have their moonroofs improperly installed.
Due to a lack of primer, the bond between the sliding frame and the glass may eventually deteriorate. If this happens, the moonroof glass could detach while you're driving, leading to injury. There have been three instances of the panel detaching in 2026, but none have led to a crash at this time.
Impacted Subaru owners will receive a letter on July 24th, but you can visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website and enter your car's license plate number or VIN to check whether your vehicle is defective and part of the recall. If so, Subaru dealers will inspect your power moonroof's glass panel and replace it for free if needed.
Despite the recall, Subaru is still considered a reliable car brand
At the end of 2025, Consumer Reports announced that Toyota, Subaru, and Lexus were the most reliable automakers. Over 380,000 car owners reported issues with their vehicles, which Consumer Reports' experts categorized into 20 "trouble areas" ranging from broken interior trim to engine, battery, and transmission problems. Using this data, Subaru dropped from the top spot, but came in second due to reliable models like the Impreza and Crosstrek.
But just because a carmaker is considered reliable doesn't mean there won't be any recalls. Recalls have increased over the years as automakers have become more vigilant. Yes, most recalls are initiated by the automaker to stay ahead of lawsuits and keep passengers safer. Subaru has had notable recalls over the years, with the Solterra included in a recall that impacted over 1 million vehicles in 2025. At the time, it was discovered that the rearview cameras could freeze while the vehicle was in reverse due to a software error.