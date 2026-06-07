Do Not Drive: Ford Issues Urgent Warning For Some Bronco Sport, Maverick Drivers
Earlier this week, Ford issued a "Do Not Drive" warning for "approximately 4,653 Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles from the 2021 to 2026 model years." According to Ford, the lower control arm ball joints for the front of cars may not have been assembled properly, heightening the risk of a malfunction and possible crash. So, if you have gotten notice from Ford, please do not drive your Maverick or Bronco Sport.
That's the bad news. Though incredibly inconvenient, the good news is that Ford is offering free towing to get the assembly fixed. Alternatively, the owner can opt to have the car inspected for the issue at a location of their choosing.
If you have any one of those cars in that range of model years, it's worth running your vehicle's VIN through Ford's site to see if your car is impacted by the manufacturing error. Your car's VIN can be found on the windshield, or on a placard on the inside of the door.
Both vehicles use the same platform
The Maverick and Ford Bronco Sport are affected by the recall as both ride on the same platform, which is in turn a modified Ford Escape platform. Both vehicles are made at the Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico.
We had a lot of nice things to say about the Maverick in the past, and it's a wildly popular vehicle for Ford given its utility and very low starting price. It's unfortunate that such a vehicle could get impacted by manufacturing errors. Still, if a car like the Porsche Carrera GT could have problems in manufacturing, it's not ground shattering that Ford could be impacted as well.
If you have any concerns about a vehicle recall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Association has a free VIN checker on its site that you can use regardless of your car's make, model, or age. Safety recalls are always free of charge, and it's worth making a few calls to your local car dealer to set up an appointment for any recall fixes if you need one.