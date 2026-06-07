Do Not Drive: Ford Issues Urgent Warning For Some Bronco Sport, Maverick Drivers

Earlier this week, Ford issued a "Do Not Drive" warning for "approximately 4,653 Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles from the 2021 to 2026 model years." According to Ford, the lower control arm ball joints for the front of cars may not have been assembled properly, heightening the risk of a malfunction and possible crash. So, if you have gotten notice from Ford, please do not drive your Maverick or Bronco Sport.

That's the bad news. Though incredibly inconvenient, the good news is that Ford is offering free towing to get the assembly fixed. Alternatively, the owner can opt to have the car inspected for the issue at a location of their choosing.

If you have any one of those cars in that range of model years, it's worth running your vehicle's VIN through Ford's site to see if your car is impacted by the manufacturing error. Your car's VIN can be found on the windshield, or on a placard on the inside of the door.