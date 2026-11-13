What It Costs To Install A Heated Driveway May Surprise You

When we're kids, snow storms typically mean a day off of school, sledding, and a mug of hot chocolate. When we grow up, a few inches of snow turns from hours of fun to hours of toil. It may mean a long, harrowing drive into work after getting up early, even if you shovel your driveway efficiently. Even if you're lucky enough to own a snowblower, a winter storm still means a frigid start to your day. Imagine waking up to a snowy yard but a clear driveway. No, your neighbor didn't do you a favor — instead, your heated driveway did its job. Is that worth what some would consider a hefty upfront cost?

According to HomeAdvisor.com, it costs between $3,000 and $8,700 on average to install a heated driveway. However, the job may run $10,000 or more depending on the size of your driveway and whether you select full coverage or only isolated heating elements to clear your tire tracks. The system itself is fairly simple but requires repaving or replacing your existing driveway to install heating cables underneath the surface. This will melt snow and ice, eliminating the need for shovels or a snowblower.

Beyond the initial cost of installation, homeowners must also consider the potential operating costs. Depending on the size of your driveway and the length of the storm, you should expect to add anywhere from $4 to $30 per storm to your electric bill in order to clear your driveway.