No Shovel, No Problem: Here's How To Clear Out Snow In A Pinch
It was hard to miss the massive storm that hit much of the U.S. in late January 2026, even if you weren't in its path. The storm, which the Weather Channel deemed "historic," dumped ice and snow on 34 states, affecting 220 million people and disrupting travel, closing schools and businesses, and making a big mess.
Chances are, if you live somewhere that sees a lot of snow, you were likely well prepared with at least a snow shovel and possibly a snow blower. But it's easy to be ill-prepared: perhaps you've recently moved and you assume your landlord will shovel, only to discover it's your responsibility. Maybe your shovel broke the first time you tried to clear wet, heavy snow off your sidewalk and you never replaced it, or the snow season started early, and you didn't have time to get ready. Whatever the reason, if you find yourself facing a mountain of snow and no way to clear it, what do you do?
Of course, before you start MacGyvering a shovel from spare parts in your garage, you can ask a neighbor for assistance or make a few phone calls and pay for a service to clear your driveway or sidewalks. But if everyone is booked or you don't have a nearby, friendly neighbor, there are several other methods you can try, from a broom to a tarp or even your trusty leaf blower. There are also a few tactics that we don't recommend. Here are some tips for the next winter storm.
The best hacks when you don't own a shovel
When a storm hits, a handy substitute for a shovel may be sitting in your utility closet. A broom can do more than sweep up dust — it can also easily clean snow off your vehicle, sidewalks, and driveway, especially if it's powdery snow. A push broom is a better choice if the snow is a thicker. Just be careful not to scratch your car's paint, especially if the broom has stiff bristles.
A leaf blower is another tool in your arsenal when dealing with fluffier snow. It may not have enough oomph for wet snow, but it can probably handle a few inches of fluff. Use it on hard surfaces and to clean your car's windshield. If you have enough warning prior to the snowfall, you can sprinkle ice melt or rock salt on your sidewalks and driveway before it starts to snow. This may help melt the snow so shoveling isn't necessary. If you have a smaller space and a large tarp, you can also lay a tarp on the ground and, after the snowfall, lift or drag the tarp to dump the snow elsewhere.
You may get other recommendations for clearing snow, such as using hot water or metal tools, but those could cause damage to the user and the snow-covered surface, and are typically not a good idea. If you're expecting more snow than a broom or leaf blower can handle, it may be time to call in the experts and/or pay someone to clear your driveway.