No Shovel, No Problem: Here's How To Clear Out Snow In A Pinch

It was hard to miss the massive storm that hit much of the U.S. in late January 2026, even if you weren't in its path. The storm, which the Weather Channel deemed "historic," dumped ice and snow on 34 states, affecting 220 million people and disrupting travel, closing schools and businesses, and making a big mess.

Chances are, if you live somewhere that sees a lot of snow, you were likely well prepared with at least a snow shovel and possibly a snow blower. But it's easy to be ill-prepared: perhaps you've recently moved and you assume your landlord will shovel, only to discover it's your responsibility. Maybe your shovel broke the first time you tried to clear wet, heavy snow off your sidewalk and you never replaced it, or the snow season started early, and you didn't have time to get ready. Whatever the reason, if you find yourself facing a mountain of snow and no way to clear it, what do you do?

Of course, before you start MacGyvering a shovel from spare parts in your garage, you can ask a neighbor for assistance or make a few phone calls and pay for a service to clear your driveway or sidewalks. But if everyone is booked or you don't have a nearby, friendly neighbor, there are several other methods you can try, from a broom to a tarp or even your trusty leaf blower. There are also a few tactics that we don't recommend. Here are some tips for the next winter storm.