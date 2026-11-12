Why Do Fighter Jets Taking Off From Aircraft Carriers Have Walls Behind Them?

If you've ever been to an air show or seen fighter jets take off from a runway, you know that they follow pretty much the same process as any other fixed-wing aircraft. They taxi into position, fire up their engine(s), and fly up into the sky, but that's not how things work on an aircraft carrier. Because a carrier flight deck is significantly shorter than a standard runway, fighter jets are literally catapulted off the deck via steam or a newer technology, the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS).

That makes sense, but carrier flight decks also have an additional piece of equipment you won't necessarily find on a terrestrial airstrip. Behind every fighter jet getting ready to take off, a large section of the floor rises to create a wall just behind the aircraft. This is called a Jet Blast Deflector (JBD), and it's not required for a plane to take off. It does what its name suggests: deflect the jet blast from an aircraft as it takes off.

Aircraft carrier flight decks are among the most dangerous places in the world to work, and the JBD is there to ensure the safety of flight deck personnel. It's not required to take off, but it absorbs much of the thermal energy the jet's engine(s) emit when they are launched, ensuring it doesn't wash over anyone. It might not seem entirely necessary on the surface, but if you look into the fact that a jet aircraft's exhaust can reach thousands of degrees Fahrenheit, things start to become clear rather quickly.