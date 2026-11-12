Should Garage Door Tracks Be Level Or Slightly Sloped?

Vertical garage door tracks should be as straight as possible and perfectly level on an up-and-down basis. Conversely, the horizontal garage door track should slope slightly downward toward the rear, so that the door will rest securely.

While it is likely that your garage door was properly installed, there are a number of reasons why it could be out of alignment. These include the formation of rust on the tracks, which is caused by the accumulation of dirt or various forms of precipitation. This creates extra friction that can move the tracks out of alignment. Another reason for misalignment is normal wear and tear, which happens over time. Keep in mind that buildings can also settle on their foundations. When vehicles or other heavy objects impact the tracks, this can also shift the alignment. While the tracks are built to be heavy-duty, they can still be damaged when struck.

Be careful when trying to do complex repairs on your garage door tracks. Garage doors are heavy, often weighing more than 220 pounds. Other parts of the system, like cables and springs, can sometimes snap back on the unwary. Anything beyond simple track cleaning, tightening bolts and screws, and lubrication is for the experts. And remember, while you shouldn't grease your garage door's track, there are some things you can use WD-40 for when it comes to your garage door.