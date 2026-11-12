Should Garage Door Tracks Be Level Or Slightly Sloped?
Vertical garage door tracks should be as straight as possible and perfectly level on an up-and-down basis. Conversely, the horizontal garage door track should slope slightly downward toward the rear, so that the door will rest securely.
While it is likely that your garage door was properly installed, there are a number of reasons why it could be out of alignment. These include the formation of rust on the tracks, which is caused by the accumulation of dirt or various forms of precipitation. This creates extra friction that can move the tracks out of alignment. Another reason for misalignment is normal wear and tear, which happens over time. Keep in mind that buildings can also settle on their foundations. When vehicles or other heavy objects impact the tracks, this can also shift the alignment. While the tracks are built to be heavy-duty, they can still be damaged when struck.
Be careful when trying to do complex repairs on your garage door tracks. Garage doors are heavy, often weighing more than 220 pounds. Other parts of the system, like cables and springs, can sometimes snap back on the unwary. Anything beyond simple track cleaning, tightening bolts and screws, and lubrication is for the experts. And remember, while you shouldn't grease your garage door's track, there are some things you can use WD-40 for when it comes to your garage door.
How can you tell if your garage door tracks are out of alignment?
There are many telltale signs that indicate that the tracks on your garage door are misaligned. One is in the garage door's appearance, which could sag, slant to one side, or be generally uneven. Another is the noise that the door makes when opening or closing. If you hear grinding, jamming, scraping, or rubbing, this can indicate that you have an alignment problem. Aside from this, there are a number of other common signs that your garage door needs maintenance.
In addition to the proper alignment of both the vertical and horizontal garage door tracks, there are some other important functions to investigate. The rolling components of the door must ride in tracks that are free of kinks or other damage that could impair movement. The brackets that are used to mount the garage door tracks to the walls should be solidly attached to the building's framing elements. They must remain aligned while experiencing the major forces that result from the weight of the garage doors and the tension put on the springs and the cables. This is why most major garage door track repairs should be left to the professionals.