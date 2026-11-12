How Big Is The Slate Truck Bed? Here's What You Can Fit Inside

As rife with options as the electric vehicle market is becoming, those shopping in the budget-friendly sector of the electric pickup truck market have fewer choices, if only because many of the major brand options may be too pricey for the Average Joe. Thankfully, a relatively new player in the e-truck game is out to fill that market void, with Slate looking to deliver a base model, battery-powered pickup to drivers for under $25,000.

For some, that sticker price might seem too good to be true, assuming a truck at that price point simply won't deliver the same performance as more expensive, major-brand options. We're not here to claim that a new Slate pickup truck can match models from Ford or Chevy when it comes to things like towing power and off-road ability. But the modular pickup truck boasts some pretty solid cargo capacity, with a standard Slate coming equipped with a bed that's 5 feet in length and has a volume of 35.1 cubic feet.

That may not seem like a ton of storage space, but if you don't have a pickup truck, it should be enough to handle quite a few of your cargo-carrying needs. Per Slate, that bed is large enough to handle a 55-inch television in its box, a pair of lawn mowers with other smaller lawn care tools, and even full-sized sheets of plywood or sheetrock.