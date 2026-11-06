3 Leatherman Tools & Accessories With Deep Discounts In November 2026
Leatherman is synonymous with multitools and related accessories. That said, if you want high-quality products without paying premium prices, you should pay attention to when Leatherman offers discounts. Right now, you can grab several Leatherman items for much less than they normally cost.
Leatherman multitools are popular with EDC enthusiasts, with the Leatherman Micro topping the list of mini-gadgets that turn your keychain into a pocket toolkit, all the way up to the Leatherman tool with the most implements, which is currently the Leatherman Surge. So, when discounts like this roll around, you'll want to pay attention.
Of course, you'll want to consider your specific needs when a company like Leatherman announces a sale. If you're genuinely in the market for a new multitool or related item from Leatherman, now might be the ideal time to grab one. Here are some of the best deals you'll find on Leatherman tools and accessories today.
FREE® K4X pocket multitool knife
A well-equipped pocket multitool knife is a versatile item that can prove useful across a wide range of situations and applications. Right now, Leatherman's FREE® K4X pocket multi-tool knife is available $99.95, or half off its usual list price.
The tool includes a combo knife, spring-action scissors, pry tool, package opener, awl, bottle opener, Phillips screwdriver, medium screwdriver, and extra-small screwdriver. It's designed so that various components can be opened and used with one hand. When you're not using a given tool, it locks into place for safety. The multitool also comes with a removable pocket clip.
As of this writing, the FREE® K4X has an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars based on 130 customer reviews. Customers generally state it's a quality item that's comfortable and convenient to use thanks in part to its small size.
Bit driver extender
If you ever struggle to insert bits into tight spots, you might find a bit driver extender useful. Leatherman is currently offering one for $30, representing a 50% discount.
The tool is compatible with any Leatherman tool featuring a large bit driver. It uses a magnet to hold bits in place and can be used with both Leatherman flat bits and traditional 1/4-inch bits.
This is another product that's been well-received by Leatherman customers. On the company's website, the bit driver extender has an average rating of 4.7 stars based on 439 reviews. Generally, customers agree it tends to do the job for which it was designed. Along with being the right size to help users work in tight spots, the magnet that holds the bits in place is strong enough to perform reliably. In addition, customers tend to state they're happy that this item works with several Leatherman tools.
Legacy MOLLE sheath
If you've picked up a Leatherman multitool, you might need a sheath in which to keep it. This is yet another item you can currently snag at a deep discount. Leatherman's MOLLE (Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment) sheath can attach a multipurpose tool to a backpack or other piece of gear, ensuring you have quick access to the tool when you need it.
Right now, Leatherman is offering this sheath for $25, or 60% off the list price. It's available in black, brown, and green, and is made with ballistic nylon.
If you've yet to buy a Leatherman multitool, you might want to research some of the best Leatherman multipurpose tools available to find out which will serve your needs. That said, as examples like these demonstrate, if you're willing to wait a little, you may find that the Leatherman tool on your list will be even more affordable one day in the future.