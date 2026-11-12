3 Drawbacks Of Using Inverter Generators

One of the qualities that makes inverter generators so appealing can also make them a less-ideal choice in some settings. Remember, inverter generators can operate more quietly than others. This is because inverter technology makes it possible to slow the generator's engine when the load is light.

However, inverters also generate electrical noise. This type of noise may not be as distracting as the type you can hear, but it can interfere with nearby electrical equipment. Sometimes, this interference can cause certain equipment or devices to shut down unexpectedly.

This is another reason to select an inverter generator under the guidance of a professional. If you're not sure how to choose a unit, they can help you pick one that's unlikely to cause electromagnetic interference issues. Or, they can help you determine if another type of generator is a better fit.

Just remember that choosing the right generator is only half the battle. You also need to make sure you're running it in a manner that will optimize its effectiveness and lifespan. Along with thoroughly reading the owner's manual for your generator, you should also learn about common mistakes people make when using generators. Understanding what not to do when running a generator will help you keep yours in good working order so you can rely on it when you need it.