Harbor Freight Claims Its New Predator Generator Can Power Your Entire Home In An Outage

If you've ever been without power for an extended period of time, whether it be due to a storm or other natural disaster, you know how nice a generator sounds in those tough times. But the one thing that keeps many homeowners from getting one is the price associated with whole-home backups. The most popular portable generators can cost thousands, and whole-home setups cost even more thanks to the cost of installation. What's a homeowner to do?

For the budget-conscious consumer who still wants that extra layer of protection a whole-home backup can provide, Harbor Freight might have just the thing for you. At the 2026 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, the low-cost tool retailer unveiled a new Predator generator capable of producing 28,000 running watts.

Unlike portable generators that require users to set up and start equipment during an emergency, this Predator 28kW Dual Fuel Home Standby Generator is a standby model: It can automatically detect any interruptions in utility power and start pumping out power within seconds. It also comes with a 200-amp automatic transfer switch that allows it to take over when your home's regular power supply fails. It's expected to hit stores and online in fall 2027. No word yet on price, but we do know Harbor Freight is going to back your purchase with a five-year limited warranty.