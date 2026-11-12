Who Owns The Undersea Cables On The Ocean Floor?

Undersea cables (also known as submarine cables) are easy to overlook (figuratively and literally), since satellites usually tend to get all the attention when people talk about worldwide communications. However, submarine cables are an important part of the modern world and everyday life, as they send various data across the globe and keep the internet alive. By early 2026, estimates suggest that more than 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) of active undersea cables are running along the ocean floor worldwide. But have you ever wondered who owns all of those cables?

Many undersea cables are owned by private companies, including phone carriers and tech giants. Some belong to a single company, while others are shared by several businesses that split the cost of building and operating them. In the past, telecommunications companies were the main funders and owners of undersea cables so they could link their networks across oceans and offer international calls and data. Over the years, that model expanded, and today, private cable operators and big tech companies (such as Amazon, Google, and Meta) also build and own these lines to handle the massive amounts of data required by their online services and cloud platforms.