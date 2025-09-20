Why Are The Cables Under The Red Sea So Important & What Happens If They Get Cut?

While you may be using a wireless option to get on the web, like T-Mobile's home internet utilizing the 5G cell network, the process of connecting the world online is still firmly hard-wired. For instance, according to Telegeography, more than 50% of several countries' bandwidth is derived from the many fiber-optic cables running along the bottom of the Red Sea, and more than 90% of the data between Europe and Asia also goes through these cables.

Should something happen that damages these critical components of the internet infrastructure, massive outages and delays can result. Such was the case in fall of 2025, when cloud services like Microsoft Azure, video conferencing, and trading platforms suddenly experienced noticeable latency in Asian as well as Middle Eastern regions, as reported by AP. Authorities suspect a large commercial ship must have snagged on and marred some submerged cables as it was attempting to anchor itself.

Fortunately, no country was entirely offline, as internet traffic could be rerouted via other cables. However, with certain parts of the world needing to essentially bypass data routes through the Red Sea, alternative cables were suddenly reaching increased levels of network congestion and causing significant slowdown.