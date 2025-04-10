What Are Submarine Cables And How Important Are They To The Modern World?

If you were to go back about 200 years ago and bring a stranger to modern times, chances are they might feel that they're looking at magic. Much of the technology we have now was once unfathomable to the average person. For example, we're able to speak to and even see people oceans away and share our thoughts to millions of people all at once. In part, this is due to a cocktail of innovations that overlapped, such the creation of our mobile phones, development of apps, and the network infrastructure that enables all-day connectivity. But one surprising way that all this (and more) is possible? Submarine cables.

It's important to note that submarine cables have been around for more than a century and a half since 1886. But while it isn't necessarily new technology, it hasn't stopped evolving and continues to revolutionize many aspects of our day-to-day life. Initially, the first trans-Altantic cable was able to send up to a dozen words per minute with its now-simple copper wire. However, it took 90 years before one of the first big breakthroughs happened: the capacity to manage multiple voice channels. Although at first, it only connected the U.K. and North America, the years after revealed that the widespread usage was inevitable, especially with the many additional uses that have popped up. But, what are submarine cables exactly, how do they really work, and how are they making a difference?

