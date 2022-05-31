How Scientists Plan To Use Fiber Optic Technology To Detect Earthquakes And Tides

Every year, about 20,000 earthquakes are registered around the world; this means roughly 55 every day, shaking Earth's crust (via USGS). Sixteen of these yearly-registered earthquakes are more dangerous, with the potential to be deadly. Earthquakes whose epicenters originate in the depths of the ocean can trigger tsunamis with devastating consequences. The Tonga tsunami of January 2022 was a prime example of how dangerous undersea earthquakes can be.

The advances made in ocean technology and seismic instruments have allowed scientists to keep better track of underwater earthquakes and improve tidal monitoring. Scientists study earthquakes and tsunamis to better predict them and to gain insights into the inner composition of the Earth. Ocean science also helps us prepare better emergency and environmental management plans and build safer cities, per Science Learning Hub. But scientists still struggle to cover the inaccessible oceanic 71% of our planet.

As Submarine Cable Map reveals, hidden from sight, on the seafloor, a vast and impressive network of fiber optic cables crisscross the oceans. Laid by private communications companies, the cables connect the world to the internet and provide communications. Scientists, military, and governments have been playing with the idea of using this network to better study and monitor ocean activity. One of the most advanced projects in the field is called SMART, for Science Monitoring And Reliable Telecommunications. It plans to integrate sensors into ocean-submerged cables. However, a new study says that the fiber optic ocean submarine network in place already has everything needed to monitor seismic activity.