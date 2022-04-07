The Astounding Footage NASA Captured Of Tonga's Volcanic Eruption

It was January 15, 2022, when a blast with more than 500 times the power of the Hiroshima nuclear bomb shocked the Pacific. The Hunga Ha'apai Volcano, 40 miles off Tonga, was climaxing with an intimidating eruption after nearly a month of increasing activity.

The eruption's shockwaves triggered tsunamis across the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the west coasts of North and South America. Tonga, a Polynesian country that groups 169 islands, of which 36 are home to over 105,000 residents, was the worst hit by the natural disaster.

NASA researchers estimated the volcanic eruption had the force of 10 megatons of TNT, NASA scientists told NPR. Tonga's resulting infrastructure and communication damages left the nation cut off from the world; airports were covered in ash, as well, grounding all flights in and out.

Video footage captured by the ABI instrument aboard the NOAA GOES-West satellite and shared by NASA showed the chilling Tonga eruption in full detail. While the official number of human fatalities totaled at least three deaths, the event, which was dubbed the largest blast of the 21st century, raised tsunami readiness alarms in the U.S. The event happened only a couple of weeks after a NOAA science advisory board warned the U.S. tsunami system is in need of a major technological overhaul.