If you've made the switch from iPhone to Android, one of the things that might take some getting used to is how much busier the status bar can look. Unlike iOS, which primarily uses this area for displaying the Wi-Fi, mobile network, and battery icons, Android utilizes its status bar to show notifications from apps alongside other system status icons. Sometimes, you might notice a status bar icon showing a secondary indicator, like an exclamation mark next to the Wi-Fi symbol. This specific indicator usually means your phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network but has limited or no access to the internet.

You can confirm this by opening the browser and trying to load a website. The exclamation mark may appear for several reasons, though the culprit is often an issue with your internet connection. Your service provider might be experiencing an outage, or your router could be having difficulty connecting to the internet. This issue could also be specific to your Android device, so the quickest way to determine whether the problem lies with your phone or the network is to check if other devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network can access the internet.

If the answer is yes, you can try troubleshooting your phone by turning Wi-Fi off and back on, rebooting the device, or forgetting the Wi-Fi network and reconnecting to it. You can also try resetting network settings on Android, though this may require you to reconnect to saved Wi-Fi networks and pair your Bluetooth devices again.